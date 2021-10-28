Total reported incidents: 115
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 13
Fingerprint services: 11
Special overtime/transports: 23
Oct. 15 at 7:33 a.m., deputies provided traffic patrol for the kids at Hyde Park Elementary School, as they do for them and the youth of Johnson and Wolcott on alternating weekdays.
Oct. 15 at 9:10 a.m., no one was injured when a vehicle was driven into a ditch off East Main Street in Hyde Park.
Oct. 15 at 10:24 a.m., a Johnson resident cawed to say a neighbor’s rooster was on the wrong lawn.
Oct. 15 at 11:49 a.m., an intoxicated man was walking to a nearby friend’s house in Hyde Park but was walking among Route 15 traffic to do so.
Oct. 15 at 1:11 p.m., somebody kept insistently leaving harassing phone messages for a person who no longer works at a Wolcott business.
Oct. 15 at 4 p.m., a driver reported having their windshield damaged from a rock kicked up by a trailer.
Oct. 15 at 4:50 p.m., deputies checked in on a Wolcott resident going through a mental health crisis.
Oct. 15 at 7:14 p.m., the owner of a car pulled over on the side of Route 100 in Hyde Park told a deputy he’d run out of gas but had help on the way.
Oct. 16 at 11:46 a.m., a mother said her daughter’s vehicle had been vandalized while parked in the Long Trail parking lot on Route 15 in Johnson.
Oct. 16 at 1:02 p.m., a truncated 911 call showed the caller on the Lamoille Union soccer fields. There was a game in progress there, but deputies didn’t find anyone needing assistance.
Oct. 16 at 4:21 p.m., police fielded another accidental call, this one an SOS from a car with Subaru Starlink.
Oct. 16 at 9:14 a.m., the driver of a car pulled over on Route 100 in Hyde Park said they had hit a deer. An hour later, the deputy who responded got a call from Vermont Fish and Wildlife asking him to put down the animal, which was injured in field near the collision.
Oct. 16 at 3:31 p.m., a Johnson resident found a tent on their Hogback Road property and reported it to police.
Oct. 18 at 6:58 a.m., after responding to a dispute in Hyde Park village, police arrested Justin Marsh, 33, of Hyde Park, for domestic assault, unlawful restraint and interfering with emergency services.
Oct. 18 at 4:20 p.m., no one was injured or ticketed after a two-car crash on Route 15 near the Hyde Park VFW, and the drivers exchanged insurance information.
Oct. 18 at 6:09 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Johnson’s Sterling Market.
Oct. 19 at 1:29 p.m., a Hyde Park resident who bought a table suspects it’s now being sold on eBay.
Oct. 19 at 4:15 p.m., Union Bank employees reported suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Johnson branch.
Oct. 20 at 4:02 p.m., police assisted a man of about 75 who said he had been dropped off at a place in Johnson earlier that morning and was supposed to be picked up later, but the person never showed.
Oct. 21 at 7:25 p.m., a Johnson resident reported a fraudulent Craigslist posting.
Oct. 21 at 10:23 a.m., a vehicle that had crashed into several trees on Plot Road in Johnson had been abandoned by its driver.
Oct. 21 at 2:54 p.m., a student at the Laraway School was acting up, and a deputy was summoned.
Oct. 21 at 8:35 p.m., the sound that was reported wasn’t kids on Wescom Road in Johnson setting off fireworks but rather a truck backfiring in the area.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.