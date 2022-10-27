Total reported incidents: 134
Arrests: 7
Traffic stops: 45
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 34
Directed patrols: 21
Fingerprints: 13
Zane D. Davison, 28, of Johnson, was arrested for reporting false alarms to public safety, following an investigation into an Oct. 11 incident.
Oct. 14 at 1:09 p.m., neighbors on Main Street in Hyde Park were not getting along.
Oct. 14 at 10:19 p.m., a deputy helped the Department for Children and Families with an investigation in Wolcott.
Oct. 15 at 8:24 a.m., a person on Railroad Street allegedly violated a temporary restraining order. Police are investigating.
Oct. 15 at 10:58 a.m., elsewhere in Johnson, a person on Collins Hill Road received a restraining order.
Oct. 15 at 4:28 p.m., a deputy dealt with a dispute on Mason Road in Hyde Park.
Oct. 15 at 10:43 p.m., a deputy kept an eye on the Vermont Electric Co-Op facility, following a threat against the utility by a customer who had their power disconnected.
Oct. 16 at 5:24 p.m., a Wolcott person sought mental health help, so a deputy helped the person connect with the correct agency.
Oct. 17 at 10:38 a.m., deputies responded to a dispute on Railroad Street in Johnson. There, they arrested Mesa M. Aupperlee, 37, of Johnson, for several alleged crimes — disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, domestic assault, criminal threatening, violating an abuse prevention order and negligent operation.
Oct. 17 at 12:13 p.m., the school resource officer assisted with the removal of a student from Lamoille Union High School.
Oct. 17 at 2:25 p.m., the vehicle involved in a single-car crash on Hunter Road in Johnson left the scene, and deputies are investigating.
Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., a Wolcott resident complained that someone was dumping trash at the fire station.
Oct. 17 at 8:37 p.m., a deputy walked the beat on the Northern Vermont University campus.
Oct. 17 at 9:22 p.m., a Johnson resident was having a mental health crisis.
Oct. 17 at 11:16 p.m., Justin Perry, 33, of Hardwick, was arrested for driving under criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop in Johnson village. Perry also had a warrant out for his arrest issued by Caledonia County.
Oct. 18 at 3.57 p.m., a deputy did a foot patrol during an NVU soccer game.
Oct. 19 at 8:49 a.m., a deputy accompanied a person trying to gather up some personal property from a home in Wolcott.
Oct. 20 at 8:03 a.m., Fisher Auto Parts in Johnson reported an attempted break-in.
Oct. 20 at 8:18 a.m., Hailey Dixon, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested for retail theft.
Oct. 20 at 8:22 a.m., deputies participated in a safety meeting with Community Bank employees in Johnson.
Oct. 20 at 11:47 a.m., a Johnson resident said he thinks someone may have tampered with the fuel in one of his vehicles.
Oct. 20 at 12:49 p.m., Amanda Laraway, 38, no address given, was arrested for retail theft. Laraway from accused of stealing from Johnson Farm and Garden.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
