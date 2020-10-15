Total reported incidents: 215
Arrests: 4
Fingerprints: 110
Traffic tickets, 4; warnings, 16
Oct. 1 at 1:24 p.m., a sign declaring “We All Matter” on a Johnson Main Street building was reported stolen, and returned, but repainted to read “Black Lives Matter.” After investigating, police caught up with the suspected thief, Ericke Ferriman, 21, of Johnson, and cited him into court on suspicion of unlawful mischief.
Oct. 2 at 9:39 a.m., police responded to a Johnson home for a possible overdose. When they got there, the person had recovered, but refused to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Oct. 2 at 2:18 p.m., a car backed into a speed limit sign in Hyde Park village, damaging it slightly.
Oct. 2 at 4:09 p.m., a tractor-trailer truck leaking diesel fuel pulled off the side of Route 15 near Lamoille Union High School. The leak was plugged and the truck was removed.
Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m., police assisted in a custody dispute in Johnson.
Oct. 3 at 3:12 a.m., deputies were asked to assist Hardwick police handle a man threatening to shoot himself.
Oct. 3 at 10:14 a.m., dozens of high-end sports cars were reporting zooming past Lamoille Union, headed east. Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t keep up, thanks to heavy traffic, so they radioed ahead to Hardwick.
Oct. 3 at 3:06 p.m., a deputy on patrol in Elmore saw a red and orange sports car doing 120 mph in the opposite direction on Route 12. The deputy didn’t pursue at that speed, but called Vermont State Police to report it.
Oct. 3 at 7:41 p.m., kids were seen shooting BB guns on School Street in Johnson, but had skedaddled by the time police checked out the scene.
Oct. 3 at 9:02 p.m., after pulling over a silver Subaru for speeding on Route 100 in Hyde Park, police arrested the driver, Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park, for driving under the influence and driving after criminal license suspension.
Oct. 4 at 9:59 a.m., police responded to an address on Route 15 in Johnson for a faulty burglar alarm. Nothing amiss, but about 15 minutes later, police pulled over a driver, Andrew Guitierrez, 34, of Johnson, and arrested him on an active warrant and driving after criminal license suspension, later releasing him on a citation.
Oct. 4 at 12:35 p.m., a black Volkswagen was found abandoned in Zack Woods in Hyde Park, with its windows smashed out and no license plates. The former owner told police he sold it to an unknown buyer.
Oct. 5 at 4:51 p.m., someone left the scene of a crash on Elmore Pond Road.
Oct. 6 at 1:19 p.m., police arrested Pamela Putvain, 38, of Eden, for cocaine possession after searching a car found off the side of Grimes Road in Hyde Park and finding drugs in it.
Oct. 6 at 9:41 p.m., in Johnson, a Railroad Street resident told police they think someone had been in their apartment going through personal items.
Oct. 8 at 11:56 a.m., police responded to the report of an untimely death in the Mountain View trailer park in Johnson. Rosalie Fuller, 80, died in her home of natural causes, police say.
Oct. 8 at 3:14 p.m., a light blue or silver BMW was seen speeding along at 104 mph along Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
