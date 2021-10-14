Total reported incidents: 139
Arrests: 4, including 2 from earlier
Traffic tickets: 12
Warnings: 11
Fingerprinting services: 11
Special/transports: 21
Sept. 22 at 9:59 a.m., deputies arrested Patryk A. Boivin, 20, of, Johnson, for sexual assault. No further information was given.
Sept. 23 at 2:14 p.m., police cited a Johnson juvenile for simple assault, after a fracas at Lamoille Union High School.
Oct. 1 at 8:48 a.m., a deputy assisted U.S. Marshals by stopping a vehicle on Route 15 flagged as “be on the lookout” associated with a Massachusetts person wanted for multiple arrest warrants, but the wanted person was not in the vehicle.
Oct. 1 at 12:31 p.m., a concerned citizen thought they saw a woman being forced into a car on Route 15 in Johnson, but police say the woman was just walking down the road.
Oct. 1 at 2:02 p.m., a deputy mediated a situation at Hyde Park Elementary School, where a kid was having behavioral issues.
Oct. 1 at 5:03 p.m., a farm truck must have lost some hay bales, which were seen in the middle of Route 15 in Johnson, but the hay was herded up by the time police arrived.
Oct. 1 at 7:01 p.m., deputies responded to the Johnson Skatepark for a report of underaged kids drinking, but only found a few adults enjoying some beers.
Oct. 1 at 8:36 p.m., one of the people involved in a verbal dispute in North Hyde Park decided it would be a good idea to stay somewhere else for the night after cops were summoned.
Oct. 2 at 9:59 a.m., deputies were on parade duty for the first annual tractor parade in Johnson, a rainy affair that nonetheless attracted 20 tractors and three riding lawnmowers and a sizeable crowd of spectators.
Oct. 2 at 12:15 p.m., a Northern Vermont University student said she was the victim of a Twitter scam involving concert tickets.
Oct. 2 at 4:55 p.m., a woman asked deputies to check on her boyfriend in Johnson, but he wasn’t home.
Oct. 2 at 9:27 p.m., a deputy walked the beat through Hyde Park village.
Oct. 3 at 12:23 p.m., a North Wolcott resident complained that a neighbor’s rooster was crowing at 3:30 a.m., well before dawn.
Oct. 4 at 7:38 a.m., a deputy ran blue lights for the morning drop off at Johnson Elementary School, what has become a regular occurrence for the kids in Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott.
Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a motorcycle rider that Morristown police said had earlier been popping wheelies through town. The rider admitted it and was issued a ticket.
Oct. 4 at 4:14 p.m., a deputy told two skateboarders riding on Wescom Road in Johnson to use the skatepark, not the road.
Oct. 4 at 5:52 p.m., police determined a Johnson resident’s personal information was not compromised, after investigating an attempted PayPal scam through the person’s email.
Oct. 5 at 8:57 a.m., deputies refereed a landlord-tenant dispute on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Oct. 5 at 9:21 a.m., a deputy visited kids at a Johnson preschool, chatting about police work, posing for photos and showing off the police cruiser.
Oct. 5 at 11:10 a.m., a man who wanted to talk about his ex-girlfriend bothering him via text message was advised to block the number.
Oct. 5 at 3:59 p.m., while deputies were assisting with an Eden incident, a driver stopped to see what was going on. Deputies discovered the man, Louis Marsh, 48, of Johnson, had a suspended license, so they cited him for DLS and violating conditions of release.
Oct. 6 at 9:36 a.m., police spoke with a Hyde Park man about issues he is having in his Centerville neighborhood.
Oct. 6 at 4:02 p.m., a pickup truck driving on Route 15 in Hyde Park lost a tire, which hit another vehicle. Neither the tireless driver nor the tired driver was injured.
Oct. 6 at 4:26 p.m., a deputy patrolled Elmore for a spell and issued four tickets and two warnings.
Oct. 6 at 7:15 p.m., a Johnson resident thinks someone shot his spring. Deputies are investigating.
Oct. 7 at 1:21 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Bocash, 41, of Johnson, on an in-state arrest warrant.
Oct. 7 at 7:46 p.m., a Wolcott resident told police he had received a voicemail from someone he thought might cause issues in the future.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
