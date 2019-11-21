Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 87
Tickets, 1; warnings, 2
Nov. 8 at 7:03 a.m., police came upon a car upside down off the side of icy Route 15 in the Willow Crossing area of Johnson, a car with bald rear tires and no driver in sight. Five days later, police got hold of the driver, who said he had to get to work, so he called someone for a ride, and said he didn’t know he needed to call police.
Nov. 8 at 5:26 p.m., a Hyde Park village resident asked police for help finding a hearing aid. Police searched with a flashlight, to no avail.
Nov. 9 at 10:17 a.m., police investigated a possible violation of a no-trespass order at the Jolley gas station in Johnson.
Nov. 9 at 12:39 p.m., a car got caught up in slushy snow on the shoulder of Route 100 in Johnson, and ended up in the ditch. The driver wasn’t injured and no tickets were issued.
Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m., the same person banned from the Johnson Jolley came back to use the bathroom, again, trespassing.
Nov. 9 at 11:23 p.m., residents on Cricket Hill in Hyde Park reported hearing either rapid-fire gunshots or fireworks.
Nov. 10 at 4:34 a.m., someone was banging on the door of that Jolley gas station, but the place wasn’t open at that hour.
Nov. 10 at 9:08 a.m., a Wolcott resident reported four red plastic gas cans were stolen from a shed, and was unsure if anything else was taken.
Nov. 10 at 9:27 a.m., a man who wants to go back to his Hyde Park home has been told not to go there unaccompanied, because domestic issues always arise.
Nov. 10 at 11:28 a.m., a Johnson resident thinks someone cut his brake lines. Police are investigating.
Nov. 10 at 11:33 a.m., police had to remind the separate parts of a Hyde Park couple that they aren’t supposed to be near each other.
Nov. 10 at 6:54 p.m., a woman whose vehicle crashed into a tree on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson told police she was driving 35 mph when she dropped her lighter, bent down to pick it up and noticed a tree in front of her. She was ticketed for not having insurance and having an expired registration.
Nov. 11 at 8:33 a.m., a Hyde Park village resident said the upstairs neighbors were fighting, and one of them likes his pot and booze.
Nov. 11 at 8:59 a.m., a Johnson woman was concerned that her mother didn’t have heat or fuel service.
Nov. 12 at 5:28 a.m., a resident on a washed-out road in Johnson was worried he couldn’t leave because the plow trucks couldn’t reach his home.
Nov. 12 at 8:01 a.m., a car owner says a plow truck hit the vehicle in the parking lot of the Johnson Maplefields, but the plow driver denied it. Police are investigating.
Nov. 12 at 1:46 p.m., one car hit another in the parking lot of the Johnson Union Bank, then left the scene.
Nov. 12 at 4:17 p.m., police responded to the Route 100 home of Brian Monahan, 67, of Hyde Park to discover Monahan in his recliner, not breathing. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and police say his death was from natural causes.
Nov. 13 at 11:29 a.m., two-car crash in a Northern Vermont University-Johnson parking lot, with no injuries and minor damage.
Nov. 13 at 11:31 a.m., a man again asked for police accompaniment while he went back to his Hyde Park village home, this time to check his email.
Nov. 13 at 12:19 p.m., police are investigating whether a bounced check for $25,000 meant to purchase hemp is a civil matter of not paying or a criminal matter.
Nov. 13 at 2:46 p.m., police stood by while a wrecker pulled a car out of a ditch on French Hill in Johnson.
Nov. 13 at 5:09 p.m., the Lamoille Union High School resource officer is investigating a fight.
Nov. 14 at 7:41 a.m., no one was injured in a three-car crash on Route 100C in Johnson near the twin bridges.
11:20 a.m., police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras to aid with the investigation of a crash on Lower Main Street West in Johnson.
Nov. 14 at 10:02 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle spending a lot of time on the Power House covered bridge in Johnson. Upon arrival, the car was gone, but there was fresh graffiti, the paint still wet to the touch.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.