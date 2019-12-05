Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics Nov. 15-28
Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 211
Civil tickets, 2; traffic tickets, 8; warnings, 22
Arrests: 7
Nov. 15 at 10:52 a.m., the Lamoille Union school resource officer busted a teenager smoking in the bathroom.
Nov. 15 at 7:57 p.m., a wallet containing cash and identification was reported stolen from the gym at Northern Vermont University in Johnson.
Nov. 16 at 9:49 a.m., a person on St. John’s Street in Johnson accused another of violating a temporary restraining order, but police left it up to the county prosecutor’s office to determine the veracity.
Nov. 16 at 1:06 p.m., a Hyde Park resident living near the roundabout at Routes 15 and 100 deemed the car turning around at the bottom of the driveway suspicious.
Nov. 17 at 11:15 a.m., a concerned dog lover called police to say she was worried about a Siberian husky sitting in a parked car in downtown Johnson. Police didn’t think the well-insulated dog seemed distressed.
Nov. 17 at 3:45 p.m., police say a 16-year-old boy who has had his license for only a few months was driving too fast for the icy road conditions on Richard Woolcutt Road in Wolcott when he crashed into a car coming around a corner. Both cars were towed and the driver in the struck car was taken to Copley Hospital with minor injuries. No tickets were issued.
Nov. 17 at 5:48 p.m., a teenager reported missing was found in Morrisville and reunited with her parent.
Nov. 17 at 8:24 p.m., a tow truck driver who hauled away a vehicle from West Hill Road soon realized he had taken the wrong car, and brought it back to the owner.
Nov. 17 at 10:02 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Center Road and Cleveland Corners in Hyde Park, where a caller said a car had been parked at the stop sign with its headlights on and engine running for more than a half-hour. Police found the driver, McDonald E. Miller, 41, of Jeffersonville, sleeping in the driver’s seat with the window down. After waking him up, police arrested Miller and took him to the department, where an hour later he registered a 0.258 percent blood-alcohol level, more than three times the 0.08 that’s proof of intoxication.
Nov. 18 at 9:13 a.m., a student at Laraway School in Johnson was cited to appear in juvenile court on suspicion that the 16-year-old had been circulating inappropriate photos.
Nov. 18 at 12:50 p.m., a 17-year-old Wolcott girl with a penchant for running away did so again. As of press time, she had checked in but hadn’t told anyone where she was, so she’s still considered missing. Police say she one time ran away for six weeks.
Nov. 18 at 3:16 p.m., police referred a possible scam case in Hyde Park to the attorney general’s office.
Nov. 18 at 5:11 p.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15 in Hyde Park, near Centerville Road, with minor damage to the car.
Nov. 18 at 10:33 p.m., an intoxicated Johnson woman told police someone had referred to her as a cow.
Nov. 19 at 4:17 a.m., a Hyde Park father and son, known among police for their frequent fights, were at it again.
Nov. 19 at 7:39 a.m., a tow truck driver who removed a crashed car from North Hyde Park told police the car seemed to have damaged a fence, as well.
Nov. 19 at 2:45 p.m., police investigated damage being done to fence posts in Johnson off Wilson Road.
Nov. 19 at 3:45 p.m., a driver said he could get his car, flipped on its side off North Hyde Park Road, back on its tires. The fire department felt differently, and helped get the car back on the road.
Nov. 19 at 7:36 p.m., suspicious-looking people were seen on Sinclair Road in Johnson. One of them said they were looking for a bear they had shot.
Nov. 19 at 8:02 p.m., police charged Russell James Taylor, 37, of Johnson with disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened people on Railroad Street.
Nov. 19 at 9:13 p.m., no one was injured when a car slid off icy Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Nov. 20 at 5:53 a.m., a car rear-ended a stopped pickup on an extremely icy portion of Route 15 in Wolcott near the Hardwick town line, and was hit from behind by another car. A fourth vehicle slid up against the guardrail to avoid hitting the pileup. The driver of the pickup at the front of the pack got out, checked his bumper, and drove off. The second and fourth car were able to be driven away after their drivers talked with police, but the third car had to be towed.
Nov. 20 at 8:36 a.m., a person allegedly pumped $22.50 in gas at the Johnson Maplefields, drove off without paying, headed west in a mustard-yellow sedan.
Nov. 20 at 4:48 p.m., the man reportedly looking around Johnson for a bear he shot was seen looking around Wolcott for a bear he shot.
Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m., a Johnson woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her village home and banged on the doors and windows. Police issued the ex a no-trespass order.
Nov. 21 at 4:54 p.m., a vehicle hit a pair of horses on Trombley Hill Road in Hyde Park, killing one of them and injuring the other badly enough that a veterinarian suggested the horse be put down. The driver told police he was going 40 mph and the horses “came out of nowhere.” Police say they have received multiple complaints in recent years about the horses being out.
Nov. 22 at 7:21 a.m., a driver who crashed into and snapped a utility pole on Route 15 in Johnson said he dozed off. He wasn’t injured, but his car was towed and the pole was replaced.
Nov. 22 at 10:11 p.m., police charged Christopher Lyon, 41, of Johnson with driving after criminal license suspension after running his plates while he was in a Johnson convenience store, and pulling Lyon over after he left the parking lot.
Nov. 23 at 8:50 a.m., police took a Wolcott man to UVM Medical Center for a voluntary detox after a relative voiced concern about his well-being.
Nov. 25 at 11:05 a.m., the owner of a sporting goods store on Foote Brook Road in Johnson reported a possible theft, with the suspect headed west on Route 15 in a yellow Subaru. Police are investigating.
Nov. 25 at 11:12 p.m., a Johnson man accused of burning trash told police he thought the bag of debris he tossed on the fire contained only newspapers.
Nov. 26 at 12:55 p.m., a Lamoille Union student was caught pilfering food, and was dealt with by school officials.
Nov. 26 at 2:26 p.m., police arrested Brandi Gagnon, 41, most recently of St. Albans, on an active arrest warrant issued by the state of New Jersey.
Nov. 26 at 10:52 p.m., after a low-speed chase on Class 3 and 4 roads in Wolcott and Hyde Park, police caught up with Matthew Judkins, 24, of Hyde Park on his Kawasaki utility terrain vehicle. Judkins was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding police and driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 27 at 3:41 p.m., a passenger-side window in a woman’s car was smashed while she was in the Dollar General in Johnson. Police are investigating.
Nov. 28 at 10:22 a.m., a Hyde Park woman said her husband is threatening a man he suspects her of having an affair with.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.