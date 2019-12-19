Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 238
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets, 9; warnings, 18
Nov. 29 at 6:05 p.m., the state Fish and Wildlife Department was called to take care of a deer hit by a car near Hyde Park Elementary School.
Nov. 30 at 1:06 p.m., police suggested two people arguing over personal property in Wolcott get a third party involved to mediate.
Nov. 30 at 8:01 p.m., police took Ashley Stoudt, 31, of Barre into custody; a warrant for her arrest had been issued issue by the state Department of Corrections.
Dec. 1 at 1:24 a.m., police charged Derek W. Richardson, 20, of Hardwick with driving under the influence, first offense, after pulling him over on Route 15 in Hyde Park. Richardson registered a 0.15 percent blood-alcohol level in a roadside sobriety test. Of the three passengers, one was cited for underage drinking.
Dec. 1 at 4:47 p.m., police gave an underdressed person hitchhiking along Route 15 between Morristown and Hyde Park a lift to Johnson.
Dec. 2 at 2:23 p.m., police picked up Jamiee Renfrew, 29, of Barre on an arrest warrant out of Barre.
Dec. 3 at 8:07 a.m., police stood by as a Cambridge landlord who had recently evicted a tenant changed the locks on the apartment door.
Dec. 3 at 8:18 a.m., a Johnson man reported finding unasked-for pornographic images on his phone, telling police he recognized the male in the images.
Dec. 3 at 9:11 a.m., in Johnson, a Railroad Street tenant accused the downstairs neighbor of pointing fingers at him in a threatening manner.
Dec. 3 at 1:44 p.m., Wolcott residents said the same person keeps driving to their property and letting his or her dog poop on it, and is confrontational about it.
Dec. 3 at 8:18 p.m., police accused Greggorie S. Alexander, 31, of Newport Center of violating sex offender registry laws.
Dec. 3 at 10:27 p.m., a man with a bloodied face showed up at the sheriff’s department, wanting to report the incident that caused said bloody face, but not wanting the police to take action. When police said they likely would follow up on it, the man left.
Dec. 3 at 11:08 p.m., a Northern Vermont University-Johnson student or guest was taken to Copley Hospital after an apparent panic attack.
Dec. 4 at 8:23 a.m., police returned a Hyde Park Elementary School student to class after the kid escaped through a window.
Dec. 4 at 2:19 p.m., police are investigating a case in Hyde Park involving inappropriate photos and videos.
Dec. 5 at 5:28 a.m., police and emergency crews responded to Garfield Road in Hyde Park where they found George Bloom, 81, dead in his home. Police say there is nothing suspicious about the death.
Dec. 5 at 3:38 p.m., police helped Laraway School de-escalate two incidents involving unruly kids in a two-hour period.
Dec. 6 at 1:56 a.m., police responded to the Wolcott Store, where a suspicious person was seen. The man told police he had been dropped off there and was waiting for a ride to the next destination.
Dec. 6 at 2:42 a.m., a Hyde Park highway worker asked police to issue a warning about a vehicle on Main Street in violation of the town’s winter parking ban.
Dec. 6 at 10:46 a.m., management at the Johnson Maplefields asked police to find the driver of a Plymouth Reliant, who is being sought to pay up for more than $100 in gas from multiple occasions.
Dec. 6 at 2:08 p.m., police are looking into the theft of a 2017 Cub Cadet snow blower from a home on Route 100C in Johnson.
Dec. 6 at 3:50 p.m., a car slid off Route 15 near the historic Fisher covered bridge in Wolcott. The edifice was not wrecked.
Dec. 6 at 6:22, p.m., a postal worker reported seeing footprints stopping at every mailbox along a stretch of Ober Hill Road in Johnson. The man, when spotted, took off running and wasn’t found.
Dec. 6 at 7:37 p.m., a deputy responded to two car crashes on Route 15 in Johnson. No one was hurt in either crash, but each car had to be towed.
Dec. 7 at 9:37 a.m., a property owner on Hogback Road in Johnson said a car slid off the road and hit his house, breaking the stairs. Police are investigating.
Dec. 8 at 5:14 p.m., police helped a Johnson woman — who said a man had trashed her house — get away from the property. Police are investigating the presence of an assault rifle and handgun at the place.
Dec. 9 at 8:28 a.m., police and emergency crews performed CPR on Kathleen Paquette, 54, at her home on Mudget Drive in Hyde Park, but were unable to revive her. Police say Paquette’s death is not suspicious.
Dec. 9 at 7:09 p.m., a Toyota pickup truck rolled over into a ditch after the driver lost control of the vehicle on Elmore Pond Road. No one was injured but the truck was heavily damaged.
Dec. 9 at 10:13 p.m., two youths were fighting at the Laraway home in Johnson, with one kid punched in the face several times. Police are investigating.
Dec. 10 at 5:05 a.m., a Hyde Park 16-year-old without a driver’s license took his mom’s car out for a joyride and lost control of it near the corner of Grimes and Barnes roads and the vehicle went over a bank. The driver wasn’t injured, but the car was towed and he was ticketed.
Dec. 10 at 9:29 a.m., police are investigating an allegedly stolen Stihl chainsaw that seems to have gone through several hands and a Facebook listing, but think it might be a matter left up to the civil process.
Dec. 10 at 10:13 a.m., staff at Johnson’s Sterling Market said the same teenage girl comes in daily and acts strange and loud.
Dec. 10 at 3:14 p.m., police charged Marsha L. Larow, 51, of Johnson with DUI No. 1 after Larow was spotted driving up to Johnson Elementary School to pick up a child. After an argument with the deputy, Larow agreed to a Breathalyzer test, and registered a 0.115 percent blood-alcohol level.
Dec. 10 at 6:41 p.m., police responded to the home of a girl who had expressed thoughts about harming herself, and went through with it. The girl was taken to Copley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dec. 11 at 2:55 p.m., police accused Victoria J. Sherman, 28, of Newport of violating an abuse prevention order when she showed up at Hyde Park Elementary, against orders to stay away from a person who was also there.
Dec. 11 at 3:05 p.m., the back window was smashed in a car parked on East Main Street in Hyde Park. Police are investigating.
Dec. 12 at 12:05 a.m., a Johnson village resident reported a suspicious car had been in the driveway for two hours.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.