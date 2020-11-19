Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets, 1; warnings, 1
Nov. 6 at 7:54 a.m., a vandal spray- painted the old ambulance building on Railroad Street in Johnson, estimated to cost about $200 to remove.
Nov. 6 at 10:30 p.m., police found a driver suspected of driving drunk along Route 15, but the driver passed a sobriety test.
Nov. 7 at 3:29 p.m., a 2014 Jeep caromed off the rear end of a 2018 Volkswagen on Route 15 in Johnson, as the VW was stopped, blinker on, to turn onto Foote Brook Road. No one was injured and damage was minimal.
Nov. 7 at 10:40 a.m., a Johnson woman asked for a pair of no-trespass orders against a family member, one for her home and one for her place of work.
Nov. 8 at 11:32 a.m., a woman hit a deer on Route 100 in Hyde Park, near Manning Road.
Nov. 8 at 9:18 p.m., police arrested Sean Meunier, 39, of Huntington, for violating court-ordered conditions of release, after finding him at a Johnson trailer park, in contact with a person he was prohibited from contacting.
Nov. 9 at 7:14 a.m., no one was hurt in a car crash on Elmore Pond Road.
Nov. 9 at 12:57 p.m., in Hyde Park village, a woman said someone drove by her home and yelled at her.
Nov. 9 at 9:36 p.m., police checked on a car pulled off the side of Route 15, and found the driver doing the responsible thing; pulling over to make a phone call.
Nov. 10 at 12:02 a.m., a woman driving on Route 15 near the Morristown/Hyde Park town line said her rear tire just came off the car, and she suspects that her recent tire change was the reason. The tire was found further up the road, the car was towed, and no one was injured.
Nov. 10 at 3:09 a.m., a car was on fire in the parking lot of Manchester Lumber in Johnson, the seventh such burning this year, and a nearby second car was also damaged before the fire department could put out the blaze. Police are asking anyone with information to call 888-3502.
Nov. 10 at 9:13 a.m., police assisted Laraway School in Johnson with a juvenile problem.
Nov. 10 at 1:43 p.m., a Johnson woman asked for help trying to get some property back from her son’s friend.
Nov. 10 at 4:11 p.m., a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 15 and East Main Street in Hyde Park led to minor injuries.
Nov. 10 at 7:45 p.m., numerous American flag grave markers were reported stolen from the Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson.
Nov. 11 at 12:58 a.m., police arrested Donovan Kellogg, 21, of Johnson, for driving under the influence, after a call came in reporting the car was swerving through Johnson village. He had a BAC of .170 percent.
Nov. 11 at 10:08 a.m., a Johnson businessman said an unwanted person was at his place and he wanted her removed. She was gone by the time police arrived.
Nov. 11 at 10:31 a.m., a 50-year-old Hyde Park woman smoked some pot that altered her mental status; and left her building for a walk, running way from police who were trying to help her.
Nov. 11 at 11:04 a.m., deputies helped Hardwick police with a woman who was brandishing an 8-inch knife. She ultimately relinquished the knife when police asked for it.
Nov. 11 at 11:22 p.m., a man and woman on Hogback Road in Johnson were heard yelling at each other for 15 minutes straight.
Nov. 12 at 12:34 a.m., a woman who crashed into a guardrail on Route 100C in Johnson said she must have fallen asleep. She wasn’t injured, but there was damage to her car, which was towed away.
Nov. 12 at 9:44 a.m., a Hyde Park woman said a scammer purporting to be Apple support took her for $928.
Nov. 12 at 10:12 a.m., in Johnson, a Railroad Street property owner said there no emergency, but thanked police for replying to an alarm there.
Nov. 12 at 11:17 p.m., a Johnson man said his son was off his mental health medication and was destroying the house.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.