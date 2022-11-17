Total reported incidents: 179
Arrests: 7
Warnings: 8
Fingerprints: 51
Directed patrols: 12
On Nov. 4 at 6:28 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm on Railroad Street in Johnson.
On Nov. 4 at 7:11 a.m., John Hollberg, 37, of North Wolcott was arrested for failure to register with the sex offender registry, and for violating conditions of release.
On Nov. 4 at 10:47 p.m., deputies responded to a mental health incident on Mountain View Park Drive in Johnson.
On Nov. 5 at 10:27 a.m., deputies received a report of a rock in the roadway at Route 100 and Sinclair Road.
On Nov. 5 at 2:55 p.m., a suspicious item was reported on Route 15 in Wolcott.
On Nov. 5 at 9:55 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Route 100C in Johnson.
On Nov. 6 at 12:34 a.m., someone reported a noise disturbance on Church Street in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 6 at 1:09 a.m., someone reported another noise disturbance, this time on Mason Road in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 6 at 4:08 a.m., a juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct and assaulting a law enforcement officer on Noyes Farm Road in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 6 at 8:02 a.m., the department received a complaint of people shooting near the area of Wilson Road in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 6 at 2:13 p.m., deputies responded to an alarm on Richardson Road in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 6 at 4:36 p.m., deputies responded to a mental health incident on Mountain View Park Drive in Johnson.
On Nov. 6 at 5 p.m., a theft was reported on Route 15W in Johnson.
On Nov. 6 at 5:08 p.m., someone reported lost property on Route 15 in Johnson.
On Nov. 6 at 5:10 p.m., a two-car accident resulting in an injury to a person was reported on Route 15 in Wolcott.
On Nov. 6 at 5:22 p.m., someone reported a theft on Route 15W in Johnson.
On Nov. 6 at 5:58 p.m., deputies received a report of a missing man from Morrisville last seen in the department’s patrol area.
On Nov. 6 at 10:52 p.m., deputies responded to an unwanted ex-boyfriend at a residence on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
On Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., someone reported a burglary on East Main Street in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 7 at 9:17 a.m., a deputy did a welfare check on Lower Main Street in Johnson. All was well.
On Nov. 7 at 12:46 p.m., the department investigated a theft that occurred on Route 15 in Johnson.
On Nov. 7 at 3:22 p.m., a deputy spoke with a Hyde Park resident experiencing difficulties with their neighbor on Whitaker Road in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 8 at 12:33 a.m., the department assisted three individuals who were cold and walking on Garfield Road in Hyde Park after being locked out of their cabin.
On Nov. 8 at 4:29 p.m., deputies assisted a family with a flat tire on the Green River Reservoir Dam Road in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 9 at 7:37 a.m., the department responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Garfield and Beam roads.
On Nov. 9 at 12:31 p.m., the department received a report of people acting suspiciously on Corley Road in Wolcott.
On Nov. 9 at 6:07 p.m., vehicle versus deer near the VFW post in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 9 at 6:33 p.m., the department arrested Charles Bagley Jr., 25, of Hardwick for driving under the influence, first offense.
On Nov. 9 at 8:05 p.m., the department responded to a report of wildlife in the roadway on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 9 at 10:27 p.m., the department investigated a report of an extortion that occurred in Johnson.
On Nov. 10 at 8:06 a.m., the department investigated a suspicious incident on River Road in Johnson.
On Nov. 10 at 9:49 a.m., the department helped a Johnson resident who was having mental health issues on Route 100C.
On Nov. 10 at 4:41 p.m., the department responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Centerville Road and Route 15 in Hyde Park.
On Nov. 10 at 9:23 p.m., the department assisted Fish & Wildlife Department with a collision between a car and a deer.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
