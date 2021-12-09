Total reported incidents: 93
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 2
Warnings: 1
Directed patrols: 7
Fingerprint services: 9
Special overtime/transports: 14
In an arrest from an incident that occurred on Nov. 5, police arrested a juvenile for alleged sexual assault.
Nov. 26 at 10:05 a.m., a burglary alarm sounded at the ReSource store in Hyde Park. Deputies checked the building inside and out and didn’t find anything suspicious.
Nov. 26 at 2:33 p.m., a vehicle slid off the road at the snowy intersection of McKinstry Hill and Cooper Hill roads and hit a well head. No one was injured and the owner had the car removed and gave the well owner the necessary insurance information.
Nov. 26 at 6:20 p.m., a deputy provided traffic control on Route 100C in Johnson while an unattended car that had slid off was removed.
Nov. 26 at 7:28 p.m., another car slid off the road in Hyde Park, this one near the apogee of Center Road, with no injuries reported.
Nov. 26 at 8:08 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 27 at 3:47 a.m., a deputy assisted state transportation crews in removing a tree from the middle of Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 27 at 10:02 a.m., a deputy saw a vehicle off the road on Baldwin Brook Road in Wolcott. The owners called and said they were in the process of getting it pulled out.
Nov. 27 at 10:53 a.m., a Johnson village man said he was having issues with his neighbor harassing him.
Nov. 27 at 12:32 p.m., deputies were busy again on Route 100C with another car that slid off the road. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 27 at 1:16 p.m., the drivers of two cars were able to drive away after crashing into each other on Cricket Hill in Hyde Park.
Nov. 27 at 8:42 p.m., deputies tried to mediate an ongoing dispute among neighbors on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
Nov. 28 at 4:08 a.m., a Wolcott resident said a family member stole his vehicle, but called back later to say the vehicle, and the family member, had since returned.
Nov. 28 at 6:38 a.m., deputies helped a Johnson resident connect with mental health services, following an early morning noise complaint.
Nov. 29 at 7:07 a.m., the sheriff’s department joined other area agencies in responding to a shooting in Elmore that ended up being a homicide/suicide.
Nov. 29 at 8:13 a.m., someone was allegedly trying to scam Johnson village officials via email.
Nov. 29 at 4:55 p.m., a Johnson man was served a court-issued no-stalking order.
Nov. 30 at 9:04 a.m., the sheriff’s department school resource officer stopped by to say hi to the kids at Wolcott Elementary School.
Nov. 30 at 1:42 p.m., the school resource officer responded to Lamoille Union for a report of ongoing threats between students. Parents were contacted and a safety plan was formed.
Nov. 30 at 5:49 p.m., a resident of the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson said someone came into his home and destroyed a lot of his belongings. He didn’t want to press charges but wanted police to know.
Dec. 1 at 9:55 a.m., deputies responded to Lower Main Street for a reported abuse prevention order violation and arrested Kevin J. Manning, 58, of Johnson.
Dec. 1 at 1:07 p.m., the school resource officer again responded to LUHS for a report of a student who was threatening another student.
Dec. 1 at 3:55 p.m., deputies spoke with a Northern Vermont University-Johnson student who had been receiving threatening text messages.
Dec. 1 at 6:42 p.m., in Hyde Park, a Fitch Hill home had all the copper plumbing cut out of the basement and stolen. Police are investigating.
Dec. 2 at 7:49 p.m., in Johnson, deputies had an unoccupied car with a flat tire on the side of Upper French Hill towed away.
Dec. 2 at 10:08 a.m., the busy school resource officer responded to Lamoille Union Middle School for reports that a student had attacked a school employee.
Dec. 2 at 4:15 p.m., while conducting a traffic stop in Wolcott, deputies arrested the vehicle’s passenger, Kevin Fradette, 29, of Hardwick, on an outstanding arrest warrant. Fradette was lodged for lack of $5,000 bail.
Dec. 2 at 5:19 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Easy Street in Johnson.
Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Lower Main Street in Johnson for reports of a man sitting in a snowbank but found no such person.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
