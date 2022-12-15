Total reported incidents: 225
Arrests: 9
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 28
Nicholaus E. Bartlett, 43, of Johnson, was arrested for false pretenses, following an investigation into a Nov. 18 incident on Park Street in Johnson.
A juvenile at was arrested for electronically disseminating indecent material to another person, following a Nov. 22 incident at Lamoille Union High School.
A 17-year-old was arrested for simple assault, following a Nov. 23 incident in North Hyde Park.
Nov. 25 at 12:49 p.m., Northern EMS requested assistance with a medical call on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
Nov. 25 at 5:44 p.m., someone reported receiving harassing phone calls from a person in Johnson.
Nov. 25 at 6:51 p.m., someone reported their ex-boyfriend was having a mental health crisis.
Nov. 27 at 1:57 a.m., Morristown police requested Edo the crime dog to come out and sniff a car for drugs.
Nov. 27 at 9:46 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a two-car crash on Laporte Road.
Nov. 27 at 10:34 a.m., deputies assisted Northern EMS with a medical call on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute on Park Street in Johnson.
Nov. 28 at 9:20 a.m. a Johnson resident reported being a victim of fraudulent online activity.
Nov. 28 at 11:53 a.m., Jerry Dean Abbot, 38, of Derby, was arrested for retail theft, after allegedly stealing merchandise from Johnson Farm and Garden.
Nov. 28 at 1:59 p.m., John Hollberg, 37, of North Wolcott, was arrested for failing to register with the sex offender registry and violating conditions of release, on Brook Road in Wolcott.
Nov. 28 at 4:59 p.m., a Johnson resident complained about someone littering on Main Street.
Nov. 29 at 7:57 a.m., Vermont State Police requested help with a domestic and mental health incident in Craftsbury.
Nov. 29 at 11:20 a.m., someone at Wolcott Elementary School called 911 by mistake.
Nov. 29 at 12:08 p.m., deputies helped a Hyde Park resident with a family issue.
Nov. 29 at 12:58 p.m., Laura Perry, 20, of Essex, was arrested for sexual assault, after an incident on the campus of Northern Vermont University.
Nov. 30 at 12:10 a.m., a man sleeping in his car at Old Mill Park in Johnson was instructed by police to move along.
Nov. 30 at 9:29 a.m., Nicholaus Bartlett was arrested again, this time for retail theft from Johnson’s Sterling Market.
Nov. 30 at 10:52 a.m., a person was refusing to leave the Wolcott Store, but decided to after deputies were summoned.
Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m., students were allegedly tossing bagels at cars from inside their school bus traveling along Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 30 at 4:03 p.m., after allegedly crashing into a car on Route 15 in Johnson, Robert L. Brown, 51, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence for the fifth time, along with four counts of violating conditions of release and driving after criminal license suspension. Police were still waiting on toxicology results as of press time.
Dec. 1 at 3:27 a.m., a deputy removed a small tree from the middle of Railroad Street in Johnson.
Dec. 1 at 3:30 a.m., the same deputy removed a different small tree from the middle of Foote Brook Road in Johnson.
Dec. 1 at 5:25 a.m., branching out a bit, the same deputy removed a tree from the middle of Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
Dec. 1 at 6:26 a.m., no one was hurt in a car crash near the corner of Route 15 and North Wolcott Road.
Dec. 1 at 11:53 a.m., Northern EMS asked for help with a medical incident at Lamoille Union.
Dec. 1 at 5:20 p.m., no one was hurt when a truck plummeted into a ditch off icy Whitaker Road in Hyde Park.
Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Trust Linden Yetman, 20, of Hardwick, for excessive speeding and driving under the influence of drugs, following a traffic stop on the Willow Crossing section of Route 15.
Dec. 1 at 10:35 p.m., deputies assisted investigators with a shooting in Eden where a man was killed.
Dec. 2 at 9:34 a.m., deputies assisted a person who reported a possible protective order violation.
Dec. 4 at 11:08 p.m., Stowe police asked for help serving a no-trespass order in Johnson.
Dec. 5 at 1:40 a.m., a Johnson resident asked for help after an incident but later refused to cooperate with police.
Dec. 5 at 7:27 p.m., police refereed an argument at the Hyde Park warming shelter.
Dec. 6 at 5:31 a.m., a deer was destined for venison after a collision with a car on Route 100C in Johnson.
Dec. 6 at 9:53 a.m., deputies issued a no-trespass order on Clay Hill in Johnson.
Dec. 6 at 10:38 a.m., deputies mediated a dispute over money and cigarettes in Johnson.
Dec. 6 at 4:47 p.m., Edo the dog assisted on a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson, where a vehicle was seized.
Dec. 6 at 10:13 p.m., gunshots were reported in the neighborhood by the Johnson Jolley.
Dec. 7 at 4:26 a.m., a Johnson resident received a temporary restraining order.
Dec. 7 at 10:31 a.m., a Lamoille Union student was busted with a vaping device.
Dec. 7 at 4:50 p.m., deputies provided a Johnson resident help with a domestic issue.
Dec. 7 at 11:28 a.m., a different Johnson resident received a restraining order.
Dec. 8 at 1:42 a.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police at a Route 16 home where a gun had been fired into the ground during a domestic disturbance.
Dec. 8 at 8:48 a.m., no one was home at a place where someone had called 911 and hung up.
Dec. 8 at 6:31 p.m., neighbors in the rural parts near the Johnson/Morristown borders were having a dispute.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
