Total reported incidents: 87
Arrests: 0
Traffic warnings issued: 2
Nov. 20 at 8:12 a.m., two vehicles parked on the side of East Hill Road in Wolcott were thought to be causing a traffic hazard, but police determined there was a clear view around the vehicles for anyone driving up or down the road.
Nov. 20 at 8:37 a.m., a Johnson woman called police about her daughter’s behavior, and police said it wasn’t a police matter. One minute later, the woman called again to report the same issue, seeming to forget she’d just called.
Nov. 20 at 1:41 p.m., a car did some burnouts on Route 100C in Johnson and headed toward Hyde Park and Morristown.
Nov. 20 at 5:05 p.m., in Johnson, a Railroad Street resident flying a Confederate flag allegedly made threatening comments to a neighbor.
Nov. 21 at 10:04 a.m., police went to the home of a Johnson resident suspected of speeding along Clark Avenue. Even though police could see someone in the home, no one would answer the door.
Nov. 21 at 11:51 a.m., deputies said a mother-daughter argument in Johnson was not a police matter, and suggested the right people to call for help.
Nov. 21 at 1:28 p.m., a driver killed a deer with his car on Route 15 in Wolcott, but was able to drive his car away.
Nov. 21 at 9:50 p.m., a Hyde Park woman sought assistance about harassment she was receiving on Facebook.
Nov. 22 at 11:54 a.m., a Johnson teenager ran away from home, and deputies checked Hyde Park, Johnson and Morristown and the main highways between the three towns with no luck. The teen was later reported found, picked up by a family friend.
Nov. 22 at 2:20 p.m., a woman in a Johnson store said she didn’t feel safe going home, and she spoke with a case worker who came and got her and brought her home. Police told the woman to call them if she ever felt unsafe.
Nov. 22 at 6:17 p.m., the mother of the runaway teen asked police for help in getting her back home from her friend’s house.
Nov. 23 at 9:37 a.m., a man driving along North Wolcott Road said a black Volkswagen sedan was tailgating him, and when he pulled over to let the VW go by, the driver pulled in behind him and threatened him.
Nov. 23 at 10:09 a.m., police took John Lockwood into custody after his court sentencing, per the judge’s orders.
Nov. 23 at 4:26 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car fender bender on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Nov. 23 at 5:10 p.m., two cars were violating Hyde Park village’s winter parking ban.
Nov. 24 at 2:31 a.m., police assisted a driver who couldn’t make it up the hill into Katy Win trailer park in Johnson.
Nov. 24 at 10:36 a.m., police checked on two Johnson juveniles who hadn’t been in school for two weeks.
Nov. 25 at 6:12 a.m., a man totaled his 2015 Ford F-350 when he lost control on Garfield Road in Hyde Park and rolled down a steep embankment. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and not injured.
Nov. 25 at 9:40 a.m., a car went off the road on Route 15 in Johnson, but only sustained minimal damage, and the driver wasn’t hurt.
Nov. 25 at 11:59 a.m., police drove around Katy Win trailer park to look for a reported scofflaw snowmobiler, but didn’t see any tracks indicating such a machine had been there.
Nov. 25 at 4:44 p.m., police spoke with home owners on East Hill in Wolcott and told them if they parked on the side of the road and the road crew couldn’t plow, the vehicles would have to be towed.
Nov. 26 at 10:59 a.m., police refereed a landlord tenant dispute on River Road in Johnson.
Nov. 26 at 2:36 p.m., a Hyde Park woman saw tracks in the snow around her elderly father’s house. The tracks circled the home but didn’t come up to the windows or doors.
Nov. 26 at 4:48 p.m., police called back a phone that had dialed 911, and the woman who answered said she thought she saw an accident, but it was just a hunter who shot a deer.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.