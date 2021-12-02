Total reported incidents: 106
Arrests: 6
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 12
Fingerprint services: 8
Special overtime/transports: 17
Nov. 19 at 4:08 a.m., suspicious vehicles were reported driving around the Northern Vermont University campus in Johnson.
Nov. 19 at 7:23 a.m., staff at the Wolcott Store said a male pulls into the store every day and revs his engine, annoying employees and customers.
Nov. 19 at 8:03 a.m., deputies passed on a message to a woman who had offered to clean a home that the owner didn’t want to come back.
Nov. 19 at 8:26 a.m., deputies directed traffic for a Johnson Elementary School parade.
Nov. 19 at 2:01 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported someone they knew had violated a relief from abuse order.
Nov. 19 at 4:31 p.m., police investigated an alleged assault at Lamoille Union High School, and arrested a juvenile for simple assault.
Nov. 19 at 5:21 p.m., the Hyde Park animal control officer and deputies checked on a Hyde Park dog that someone had said was living a bad life, without proper food or shelter. Deputies determined that wasn’t the case.
Nov. 19 at 5:29 p.m., a deputy mediated a conflict between an intoxicated Johnson woman and a family member.
Nov. 19 at 10:52 p.m., after responding to reports of a man who had been in the bathroom of the Johnson Maplefields for an exceedingly long time, deputies arrested Garland Bowen, 40, of Morrisville, on an active warrant.
Nov. 20 at 7:21 a.m., deputies advised a person trying to post some property on Foote Brook Road in Johnson.
Nov. 20 at 12:07 p.m., police cited Timothy A. Santaw, 51, of Colchester, for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
Nov. 20 at 4:02 p.m., deputies mediated while a person retrieved her stuff from a North Hyde Park owned by someone who didn’t want her there.
Nov. 20 at 5:08 p.m., police arrested Lisa June Green, 60, of Springfield, Mass., for cocaine trafficking, after pulling her over on Stagecoach Road near Long Branch Circle in Morrisville. Police say Green seemed suspicious during traffic stop, which led to a vehicle search turning up more than a quarter pound of coke and a lot of cash.
Nov. 20 at 8:46 p.m., a Hyde Park resident called her landlord after hearing someone knocking on her windows, prompting the landlord to call the sheriff’s department, prompting deputies to check out the scene, finding nothing suspicious.
Nov. 20 at 10:08 p.m., a Johnson resident said his girlfriend was trying to hit him, so he locked himself in his car while she proceeded to smash the windshield and wreck the house. Deputies found the man a place to stay.
Nov. 21 at 12:46 a.m., a car parked in front of the Johnson Jolley aroused a passing deputy’s suspicion, but it was just store employees who had finished closing the store for the day.
Nov. 21 at 10:03 a.m., a Hyde Park village landlord asked police to stand by while she did an apartment walk through.
Nov. 21 at 12:32 p.m., following a crash on Route 15 in Johnson, the driver of a white Acura sporting Florida tags told police she took her eyes off the road to rummage for something in her purse and when she looked up, she was in the incoming lane. She tried to swerve but hit an oncoming Honda CRV with Vermont plates. Neither driver was injured, and no one was charged, but police said it was the Acura driver’s fault for not paying attention.
Nov. 22 at 1:17 a.m., deputies checked on a driver in Wolcott who was having trouble staying in their lane. The elderly driver agreed to be more careful.
Nov. 22 at 2:13 a.m., the occupants of a car parked on School Street in Johnson claimed to be living in it.
Nov. 22 at 11:56 a.m., a man denied he had been trespassing at a Johnson address, but deputies reminded him nonetheless that he had been issued a court order to stay away from that place.
Nov. 22 at 11:59 a.m., in Johnson, a Mountain View trailer park resident said someone had tried to break into his home, but the would-be intruder left as soon as he called police.
Nov. 22 at 1:08 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute over whether deer were being hunted illegally in posted land on Collins Hill Road in Johnson.
Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., the school resource officer at Lamoille Union busted a student who had a large amount of marijuana on him. Police swapped the pot for a ticket and called the student’s parents.
Nov. 22 at 2:23 p.m., a deputy assisted an elderly Johnsonite who thought someone was aiming to steal he identity.
Nov. 22 at 2:53 p.m., a pedestrian hit by a car on Railroad Street in Johnson had some choice words with the driver before walking away, injury-free.
Nov. 23 at 8:41 a.m., the owner of a vehicle parked alongside Cleveland Corners Road was in the woods hunting but thanked deputies for looking into what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle.
Nov. 23 at 8:51 a.m., a Johnson juvenile had their backpack stolen from Legion Field in Johnson. The bag, which had epi-pens and other personal items, was later found and returned, with one of the epi-pens damaged.
Nov. 23 at 12:15 p.m., traffic along the S-turns on Route 15 east of Johnson village was down to one lane while a tractor trailer truck got stuck and had to wait for the road salt to do its work.
Nov. 23 at 12:34 p.m., a car slid off the side of Route 15 near Forget Me Not in Johnson, but no one was hurt, and the car wasn’t damaged.
Nov. 23 at 1:16 p.m., also in Johnson, a car slid off the side of River Road East. It was pulled out by a tow truck and the driver was on his way.
Nov. 23 at 9:37 p.m., deputies cited Travis Barbour, 41, of Newark, for driving after criminal license suspension, on Park Street in Johnson.
Nov. 24 at 9:52 a.m., back on Park Street, police cited Jeffrey G. Morel, 34, of Jericho, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
