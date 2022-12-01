Total reported incidents: 134
Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 21
Directed patrols: 15
Fingerprint services: 26
Special overtime calls: 15
After investigating a Nov. 7 incident at the Hyde Park property housing ReSource and 10 Bends Brewery, deputies arrested Robert Fowler, 50, and Rebecca Morin, 33, both of Eden, for burglary.
Nov. 18 at 9:16 a.m., a Hyde Park resident asked for police assistance with neighborhood pet, or pest, problems.
Nov. 18 at 1:13 p.m., a Lamoille Union High School student was caught with a vape pen.
Nov. 18 at 2:21 p.m., police received a report of a stolen credit card being used in Johnson.
Nov. 18 at 4:23 p.m., no one was injured in a vehicle crash near the North Hyde Park fire station.
Nov. 18 at 4:26 p.m., Angela Lafave, 38, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant.
Nov. 18 at 5:25 p.m., a person unwelcome on the Northern Vermont University campus was given a no-trespass order.
Nov. 18 at 5:26 p.m., someone found a set of keys in the ReSource/10 Bends parking lot and turned them over to police.
Nov. 18 at 5:55 p.m., dispatch received a complaint about a domestic situation on Gihon River Court in Johnson.
Nov. 18 at 8:32 p.m., someone reported a new Snapchat scam was making the rounds in Hyde Park.
Nov. 19 at 12:59 a.m., following a traffic stop on Clay Hill Road in Johnson, deputies arrested Taylor Machia, 30, of Hyde Park, for violating conditions of release.
Nov. 19 at 1:24 a.m., someone was undergoing a mental health crisis in the Katy Win mobile home park in Johnson.
Nov. 19 at 1:30 a.m., deputies assisted a couple who lost an engagement ring on School Street in Johnson. It is not clear whether the token was found.
Nov. 20 at 3:45 p.m., following a crash on Ten Bends Road in Hyde Park, Alex Torstrick, 34, of Branford, Conn., was arrested for driving under the influence, refusing a sobriety test and providing false information to police. No one was injured in the crash.
Nov. 20 at 8:38 p.m., Russell S. Luce III, 52, of Hardwick, who was suspected of committing an assault earlier in Hardwick, was located near the Hyde Park village rail trail parking area. While police tried to arrest him, Luce allegedly fought back and yelled racist epithets at the one of the deputies. Luce was ultimately arrested for resisting arrest, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and committing a hate-motivated crime.
Nov. 21 at 7 a.m., a deputy secured a door at a Johnson church that was seen opened.
Nov. 21 at 12:07 p.m., deputies helped remove a dog from the middle of Route 100, where the pooch was posing a traffic problem.
Nov. 21 at 5:06 p.m., deputies searched — and still were searching, as of press time — for a black Volvo sedan with damage to its driver’s side. The vehicle was allegedly involved in a crash near Ober Hill Road in Johnson and fled the scene.
Nov. 21 at 8:27 p.m., after investigating a home break-in on Park Street in Johnson, deputies arrested Miles Lawler, 33, of Swanton, for burglary, disorderly conduct and criminal threatening. Lawler appeared to be intoxicated, so he was later transported to jail to sober up.
Nov. 22 at 1:37 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender in the Hyde Park Route 100 roundabout.
Nov. 22 at 7:36 p.m., deputies were asked to check on the well-being of a woman in Johnson. She was fine and had merely been sleeping soundly.
Nov. 23 at 6:30 a.m., deputies mediated a dispute in Wolcott.
Nov. 23 at 10:22 a.m., deputies mediated a different dispute, this one among a Hyde Park family.
Nov. 23 at 2:03 p.m., friends or family of a Johnson woman concerned about her drug use asked police to check on her, and deputies reported all was well.
Nov. 23 at 7:14 p.m., a bunch of garbage in the middle of Route 15 contained enough identifying information that deputies were able to find the litterer and task them with cleaning up the mess, which was causing a traffic hazard.
Nov. 23 at 12:20 a.m., a deer had to be dispatched after it was hit by a car in the Centerville area of Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
