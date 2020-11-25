Total reported incidents: 73
Arrests: 0
Traffic warnings: 1
Nov. 13 at 12:17 a.m., two people, one of whom is, as police often say, known to law enforcement, were having an argument on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Nov. 13 at 7:28 a.m., a vehicle that had been reported missing was found in Hyde Park village and returned to its owner.
Nov. 13 at 11:50 a.m., an old black Ford Explorer with a beat up grill was seen speeding along Foote Brook Road and Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 13 at 5:21 p.m., a half dozen cars’ worth of people was seen setting up a grill at the Johnson Skate Park, but were gone when police showed up.
Nov. 13 at 10:47 p.m., a tenant at an apartment on College Hill in Johnson said the next-door neighbors were banging around and playing loud music, which toned down after police stopped by.
Nov. 14 at 6:47 a.m., a Hyde Park resident sought a relief from abuse order after receiving unwanted Facebook messages.
Nov. 14 at 8:48 p.m., the driver of a car that crashed at the corner of Routes 100 and 100C in Hyde Park wasn’t hurt or impaired, and she was able to drive her car away after a tow truck got it back on the road.
Nov. 15 at 1:16 p.m., a driver wasn’t hurt and his vehicle wasn’t overly damaged when he hit a deer on Route 100 in Hyde Park, but deputies had to come and shoot the deer, which was alive but unable to move.
Nov. 15 at 2:48 p.m., a woman told police a group of hunters told her they’d shoot her dog if it was on their land again. Police advised the woman keep her dog on her own property.
Nov. 16 at 8:48 a.m., a Wolcott woman said she saw someone in a tan Ford F250 with an excavator on the back shoot across Route 15 at a deer.
Nov. 16 at 11:03 a.m., a man said he hit a deer in Wolcott the day before and was reporting it for vehicle insurance purposes.
Nov. 16 at 3:34 p.m., a Johnson man said someone dumped three garbage bags onto his Clay Hill property. Police contacted the person who dropped the trash and she said it must have fallen out of her vehicle, and she’d come pick it up.
Nov. 16 at 4:05 p.m., a Johnson man said he posted something on Facebook and now he’s getting threatened, both on the social media platform and from a 310 area code to his personal phone, the number of which was listed on his profile. He has since deleted his account.
Nov. 17 at 3:11 p.m., a person walking along a Hyde Park road with his 14-year-old daughter said a man in a nearby house yelled at someone, exited and jumped in his truck and squealed his tires, and then offered threatening words to the walkers.
Nov. 18 at 8:06 a.m., police assisted two Johnsonites who were having some mental health issues.
Nov. 18 at 10:32 a.m., two Johnson neighbors, a woman and a man, called police within a half hour of each other, each reporting having issues with the other.
Nov. 18 at 2:25 p.m., a boyfriend and girlfriend in a Johnson trailer park were arguing about the household chores not getting done.
Nov. 18 at 6:18 p.m., a Hyde Park farmer told police he was aware his cow was in the road, and he was trying to get the animal back to the farm.
Nov. 19 at 8:36 a.m., a woman told police her ex was having family over from New Hampshire for Thanksgiving, which she said puts her children at risk for COVID-19.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
