Total reported incidents: 86
Arrests: 1
Civil tickets: 1
Warnings: 2
Directed patrols: 11
Fingerprint services: 12
Special overtime/transports: 18
Nov. 12 at 11:09 a.m., a juvenile allegedly brought a knife and marijuana onto the Lamoille Union campus. The youth’s parents were notified, and the student was issued a ticket.
Nov. 12 at 11:23 a.m., a suspicious looking vehicle pulled up to a camp in Wolcott, reported a neighbor. Deputies called the homeowner, who said they were there to clean up the place.
Nov. 12 at 11:40 a.m., another Lamoille student allegedly brought drug paraphernalia onto campus.
Nov. 12 at 12:42 p.m., deputies checked on a woman who was seen out in the rain with her walker near the Fisher covered bridge in Wolcott.
Nov. 13 at 12:23 p.m., deputies assisted state police with someone in Waterville who allegedly violated temporary restraining order.
Nov. 14 at 4:15 p.m., a Hyde Park village business owner said someone driving a black Ford Ranger was using the business’s Dumpster to toss their trash.
Nov. 14 at 4:55 p.m., deputies headed to Johnson for a report of gunshots in the area of Clay Hill and Cemetery roads but didn’t hear or see anything suspicious.
Nov. 15 at 5:20 p.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Route 15 in Johnson and took off, leaving a critically injured animal that police had to kill.
Nov. 15 at 5:53 p.m., deputies were asked to tell a Johnson homeowner they could turn off their generator now that their power was restored.
Nov. 15 at 8:40 p.m., a deputy was told there was a tree down on power lines along Route 15 in Wolcott, setting off sparks. The fire department was already on the scene when the deputy arrived and dealt with the situation.
Nov. 16 at 2:34 p.m., police issued a Wolcott woman a temporary restraining order.
Nov. 17 at 2:06 p.m., Burlington Police Department sought assistance in identifying a stolen vehicle left on Codding Hollow Road in Johnson. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen, and the owner made plans to have a wrecker retrieve it the next day.
Nov. 18 at 5:44 a.m., a driver suffered minor injuries in a crash on Route 15 in Wolcott and caused damage to a home’s hedgerow.
Nov. 18 at 7:10 p.m., after responding to a fracas on Lower Main Street in Johnson, deputies cited Angela Wescom, 42, of Johnson, for domestic assault. Wescom was cited to appear in court Dec. 8.
Nov. 18 at 10:46 p.m., Morristown police asked for help in locating a vehicle that sped off along Silver Ridge Road headed toward Hyde Park, but deputies did not find the car.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
