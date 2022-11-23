Total reported incidents: 142
Arrests: 6
Traffic stops: 18
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 15
Directed patrols: 14
Fingerprints: 50
Special overtime calls: 10
Steffone Whitley, 24, of Hampton, Va., was arrested for false pretenses, following an investigation into a Nov. 6 incident at the Johnson Jolley convenience store.
Nov. 11 at 8:37 a.m., a dog was allegedly held ransom in the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson, but was returned safely.
Nov. 11 at 11:59 a.m., someone called after seeing a man sleeping in his truck on Zack Woods Road in Hyde Park.
Nov. 11 at 1:07 p.m., gunshots were reported in the Katy Win neighborhood, but the gun was the kind that shoots out nails, and the shooter was a man working on his house.
Nov. 11 at 6:04 p.m., deputies and state fish and wildlife officials investigated a possible deer jacking on Plot Road in Johnson.
Nov. 12 at 3:54 a.m., Kenneth Lanpher, 21, of Johnson, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop in Johnson.
Nov. 12 at 10:17 a.m., a bicycle at Maplefields in Johnson had been there for more than a month.
Nov. 12 at 2:43 p.m., a Johnson resident reported receiving harassing messages.
Nov. 12 at 2:44 p.m., someone complained about a dump truck parked in the middle of Jones Road in Hyde Park. A deputy saw the truck but reported it was not in the roadway.
Nov. 12 at 6:40 p.m., a man led police from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase along roads in Morristown and Stowe before cops were finally able to pull him over. The driver, Donavin J. Hamilton, 21, of Newfane, was arrested for eluding police, excessive speeding, gross negligent driving, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and providing police with false information.
Nov. 12 at 7:42 p.m., a driver hit and killed a bear in Wolcott, but no humans were injured.
Nov. 13 at 1:08 a.m., Nathan Johnston, 36, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of narcotics, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Hyde Park. K9 officer Edo lent a nose on the arrest.
Nov. 13 at 6:26 a.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire and yelling on Wilson Road in Hyde Park, only to find an elderly woman reading her Bible on a Sunday morning.
Nov. 13 at 8:27 p.m., as part of an investigation, deputies were granted a warrant to seize and search a car in Hyde Park village.
Nov. 14 at 3:32 a.m., a Hyde Park village resident complained about her neighbor talking too loudly on the telephone.
Nov. 14 at 12:11 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Route 15 in Johnson.
Nov. 14 at 4:56 p.m., deputies stood by while Wolcott people exchanged belongings.
Nov. 14 at 7:31 p.m., dogs were barking at a Route 15 home in Wolcott.
Nov. 15 at 12:12 a.m., Sawyer Gardner, 22, of Johnson, was arrested for simple assault, following an incident on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Nov. 15 at 4:48 p.m., a deputy walked the beat in downtown Johnson.
Nov. 15 at 9:54 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to a 911 call in Hyde Park that was an accidental dial.
Nov. 16 at 8:34 a.m., a tractor trailer truck making a delivery at Vermont Flannel irked a passerby, who called police, who determined the truck wasn’t in the way of anyone.
Nov. 16 at 2:10 p.m., someone called concerned about an elderly woman walking along Route 100, but deputies didn’t see anyone matching that description.
Nov. 17 at 7:24 p.m., police are investigating a theft on Plot Road in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
