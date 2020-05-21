Total reported incidents: 89

Special overtime “sit watches” at public buildings, mostly in Chittenden County: 39

Tickets, 3; warnings, 2

Arrests: 1

May 6 at 2:06 p.m., a man doing work on a Hyde Park property asked police for help getting a ladder back, saying he left the job site because the homeowner was verbally abusive.

May 6 at 2:20 p.m., police told a Johnson man who allegedly dumped trash in a Wolcott resident’s driveway that he’d get an $800 littering ticket if he didn’t clean up the mess.

May 7 at 9:27 a.m., a Johnson resident reported a Facebook scam, wherein the scammer asked for $400 to get unclaimed money from the Vermont Treasury Department.

May 7 at 12:41 p.m., a bicyclist was bumped by a car turning onto Railroad Street, bending the bike’s back rim. No one was hurt and no legal action taken.

May 7 at 6:48 p.m., a silver Audi was reported doing 100 on Route 100.

May 7 at 6:57 p.m., a Johnson woman said a family member had stolen a dead family member’s car, but then she hung up on police when asked for more information.

May 8 at 5:43 a.m., police taught a person how to block someone on their phone.

May 8 at 12:54 p.m., police said a roadway dispute on Corley Road in Wolcott is a matter for that town’s select board or a lawyer, not a criminal matter.

May 8 at 1:33 p.m., assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration with an ongoing investigation.

May 8 at 2:57 p.m., delivered supplies for an elderly Hyde Park resident.

May 8 at 10:27 p.m., an out-of-state person was concerned a Hyde Park family member was vulnerable and possibly neglected. Police and Adult Protective Services are investigating.

May 10 at 10:45 a.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Route 15 in Hyde Park, police cited Robert D. Gillespie, 69, of Hyde Park on a charge of driving after criminal license suspension.

May 10 at 7:33 p.m., a Johnson woman asked police to help deal with a man who was trying to get into her place. The man left after police arrived.

May 10 at 10:23 p.m., police helped a Johnson woman arrange for an ambulance trip for health reasons.

May 11 at 12:44 a.m., assisted Vermont State Police with a crash investigation in Eden that had occurred after a state police pursuit.

May 11 at 9:17 p.m., police are investigating a possible sexual assault in Johnson.

May 11 at 11:44 p.m., helped a Hyde Park homeowner get a mama bear and her two cubs off of the porch. The bears were going after a bird feeder that had been left out.

May 12 at 7:53 a.m., police saw Tyler Foster (see related brief) walking along Route 15 near the WLVB radio studios and apprehended him for Morristown police, who later issued a citation for retail theft.

May 12 at 8:05 p.m., police assisted Northern EMS with a medical call at the home of Tawnya Terry, 45, of Johnson, who later died. Police say there was nothing suspicious about her death.

May 12 at 10:02 p.m., the owner of the Johnson laundromat reported seeing Tyler Foster on a security camera and wanted him removed, but Foster was not there when police arrived.

May 13 at 12:30 p.m., staff at the Johnson Jolley asked for a no-trespass order against a woman who allegedly stole a can of beer.

May 13 at 1:25 p.m., an intoxicated woman at the Johnson Maplefields was taken into protective custody to detox.

May 13 at 9:12 p.m., a woman called dispatch to report having an issue with her husband.

May 14 at 10 a.m., a Johnson resident reported the neighbors were having a family dispute.

May 14 at 11:19 p.m., a Johnson village resident said a person was walking around outside with a flashlight.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.