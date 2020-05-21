Total reported incidents: 89
Special overtime “sit watches” at public buildings, mostly in Chittenden County: 39
Tickets, 3; warnings, 2
Arrests: 1
May 6 at 2:06 p.m., a man doing work on a Hyde Park property asked police for help getting a ladder back, saying he left the job site because the homeowner was verbally abusive.
May 6 at 2:20 p.m., police told a Johnson man who allegedly dumped trash in a Wolcott resident’s driveway that he’d get an $800 littering ticket if he didn’t clean up the mess.
May 7 at 9:27 a.m., a Johnson resident reported a Facebook scam, wherein the scammer asked for $400 to get unclaimed money from the Vermont Treasury Department.
May 7 at 12:41 p.m., a bicyclist was bumped by a car turning onto Railroad Street, bending the bike’s back rim. No one was hurt and no legal action taken.
May 7 at 6:48 p.m., a silver Audi was reported doing 100 on Route 100.
May 7 at 6:57 p.m., a Johnson woman said a family member had stolen a dead family member’s car, but then she hung up on police when asked for more information.
May 8 at 5:43 a.m., police taught a person how to block someone on their phone.
May 8 at 12:54 p.m., police said a roadway dispute on Corley Road in Wolcott is a matter for that town’s select board or a lawyer, not a criminal matter.
May 8 at 1:33 p.m., assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration with an ongoing investigation.
May 8 at 2:57 p.m., delivered supplies for an elderly Hyde Park resident.
May 8 at 10:27 p.m., an out-of-state person was concerned a Hyde Park family member was vulnerable and possibly neglected. Police and Adult Protective Services are investigating.
May 10 at 10:45 a.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Route 15 in Hyde Park, police cited Robert D. Gillespie, 69, of Hyde Park on a charge of driving after criminal license suspension.
May 10 at 7:33 p.m., a Johnson woman asked police to help deal with a man who was trying to get into her place. The man left after police arrived.
May 10 at 10:23 p.m., police helped a Johnson woman arrange for an ambulance trip for health reasons.
May 11 at 12:44 a.m., assisted Vermont State Police with a crash investigation in Eden that had occurred after a state police pursuit.
May 11 at 9:17 p.m., police are investigating a possible sexual assault in Johnson.
May 11 at 11:44 p.m., helped a Hyde Park homeowner get a mama bear and her two cubs off of the porch. The bears were going after a bird feeder that had been left out.
May 12 at 7:53 a.m., police saw Tyler Foster (see related brief) walking along Route 15 near the WLVB radio studios and apprehended him for Morristown police, who later issued a citation for retail theft.
May 12 at 8:05 p.m., police assisted Northern EMS with a medical call at the home of Tawnya Terry, 45, of Johnson, who later died. Police say there was nothing suspicious about her death.
May 12 at 10:02 p.m., the owner of the Johnson laundromat reported seeing Tyler Foster on a security camera and wanted him removed, but Foster was not there when police arrived.
May 13 at 12:30 p.m., staff at the Johnson Jolley asked for a no-trespass order against a woman who allegedly stole a can of beer.
May 13 at 1:25 p.m., an intoxicated woman at the Johnson Maplefields was taken into protective custody to detox.
May 13 at 9:12 p.m., a woman called dispatch to report having an issue with her husband.
May 14 at 10 a.m., a Johnson resident reported the neighbors were having a family dispute.
May 14 at 11:19 p.m., a Johnson village resident said a person was walking around outside with a flashlight.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.