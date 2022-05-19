Total reported incidents: 126
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 19
May 6 at 7:17 a.m., a Wolcott resident said someone from Bank of America was trying to pull a phone scam.
May 6 at 8:24 a.m., a suspicious looking person was reported looking in car windows parked near Johnson Elementary School.
May 6 at 9:01 a.m., a person allegedly stole a donation jar from a Johnson business. Police are investigating and an arrest is pending.
May 6 at 9:55 a.m., deputies investigated a landlord/tenant issue on Route 15 in Johnson.
May 6 at 11:35 a.m., a Johnson resident said someone was harassing her over the phone.
May 6 at 12:09 p.m., a parent called to complain about a Lamoille Union teacher.
May 6 at 1:58 p.m., another Johnson landlord asked for help dealing with a tenant.
May 6 at 4:38 p.m., Doreen Brown, 62, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant, on Katy Win Road in Johnson.
May 6 at 6:21 p.m., in Hyde Park, a deputy made sure all the chickens at a Center Road home were back home after a long day of being chased by dogs.
May 6 at 8:23 p.m., a big bag of bottles broke all over Route 15 after being bounced out the back of a vehicle. A deputy cleaned the mess off the road.
May 7 at 5:25 p.m., a Johnson resident complained about an ATV motoring along in the area of Wescom Road.
May 9 at 8:51 a.m., Tyrone Myette, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested for animal cruelty, after allegedly abandoning his car on the side of the road with dogs in it.
May 9 at 1:05 p.m., Lamoille Union staff found a dab pen — a device used for vaporizing and then inhaling marijuana — on a student. The student, a juvenile, was cited for selling drugs on school grounds.
May 9 at 1:06 p.m., meanwhile, a student at Laraway School in Johnson was acting unsafely, requiring police attention.
May 9 at 4:12 p.m., while near the Rail Trail near the Hyde Park village trail parking lot deputies saw Jamie Bocash, who was arrested on a warrant and taken to jail in St. Johnsbury.
May 9 at 5:07 p.m., deputies assisted a Hyde Park landlord with a tenant issue.
May 9 at 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a deck on fire in the Katy Win mobile home park in Johnson, but the blaze was put out before they arrived.
May 9 at 5:53 p.m., the driver of a vehicle that rolled over on Elmore Pond was uninjured.
May 9 at 7:35 p.m., the same went for a crash in Johnson, thus ending a particularly eventful eight hours for the 911 center, with numerous fires and crashes all over the greater Lamoille County and Barre area.
May 10 at 11:38 a.m., the department’s school resource officer took a report of an incident of possible sexual harassment Hyde Park Elementary School.
May 10 at 4:59 p.m., deputies assisted the Hyde Park Fire Department with some blazing brush on Ebenezer Place in Hyde Park.
May 10 at 5:01 p.m., deputies helped a Wolcott landowner deal with a trespassing issue.
May 10 at 7:47 p.m., a suspicious person was reported at the Jenna’s Promise recovery center.
May 10 at 10:42 p.m., an intoxicated Johnson was looking to “file some reports.”
May 10 at 11:21 p.m., someone in the Collins Hill area of Johnson reported hearing gunshots, but deputies didn’t see anything amiss.
May 11 at 1:05 p.m., the school resource officer cited a Lamoille Union student for marijuana possession, saying the student had a THC pen.
May 11 at 1:28 p.m., the school resource officer took a report of another Lamoille student showing another one indecent material on their phone.
May 12 at 2:27 p.m., deputies responded to a false alarm at the town shed in Johnson, on Railroad Street.
May 12 at 2:56 p.m., the sheriff’s department received a report on an alleged wrongful termination, of the employment type.
May 12 at 8:04 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone stole food from them.
May 12 at 11 p.m., deputies responded to a fire at a mechanic shop on Main Street in Johnson and were able knock it back until the fire department arrived. Anyone with information on the fire at 93 Lower Main Street West is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 802-888-3502.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
