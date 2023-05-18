Total reported incidents: 127
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 21
Warnings: 30
Directed patrols: 14
Fingerprint services: 27
Special overtime/transports calls: 13
May 5 at 12:07 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of gunshots at the Johnson Maplefields only to find a trucker napping soundly.
May 5 at 2:24 p.m., deputies ran blue lights along Route 15 as Lamoille Union students picked up trash alongside the road ahead of Green Up Day.
May 5 at 4:25 p.m., police investigated an unlawful motor vehicle trade by a juvenile in Hyde Park.
May 6 at 9:36 a.m., Johnson village folks were fighting over a set of house keys, and a deputy was summoned to mediate.
May 6 at 10:41 a.m., a family dispute required another mediation.
May 6 at 12:50 p.m., a deputy patrolled a Lamoille Union baseball game on foot.
May 6 at 3:15 p.m., foul play — a ball off the bat of a player in the Lancers-versus-Hazen game — was the suspected cause of a smashed windshield in the Lamoille Union parking lot.
May 6 at 5:10 p.m., Russell J. Myers, 32, of Johnson, and Joshua Levaggi, 30, homeless, were both arrested on active warrants following a traffic stop on Lower Main Street in Johnson. Myers was also cited for driving after criminal license suspension.
May 7 at 4:56 p.m., no one was in injured when a driver crashed her car into a ditch off Route 100 in Hyde Park, but some lawn got torn up. Police helped pull her car back onto the road.
May 8 at 2 p.m., deputies refereed a family fight in Johnson.
May 8 at 3:01 p.m., deputies backed up Johnson firefighters dealing with a brush fire on Upper French Hill Road in Johnson.
May 8 at 6:01 p.m., a property dispute in Hyde Park required police mediation.
May 8 at 5:26 p.m., Michael Bourgeois died at home on Church Street in Hyde Park. Bourgeois was 34.
May 8 at 10:24 p.m., a Johnson person was having a mental health crisis.
May 9 at 11:48 a.m., deputies helped Lamoille Union officials locate a student who left school early.
May 9 at 6:48 p.m., a house cleaner was told to leave the home they were cleaning, and asked police if that was legal.
May 9 at 11:19 p.m., a deputy took a stroll around Hyde Park village.
May 10 at 2:48 a.m., a deputy interrupted a black bear from its late-night repast on Prospect Rock Road in Johnson.
May 10 at 8:43 a.m., LUHS requested aid in dealing with an unruly child.
May 10 at 1:26 p.m., deputies remanded James Abare into custody after Abare’s sentencing for his role in a 2020 fatal ATV crash.
May 10 at 11:20 p.m., a vehicle alarm on East Elmore Road kept going on and off for hours, with the owner out of town with the keys. Eventually the battery died and so did the racket.
May 11 at 9:54 a.m., someone reported a theft from a cemetery in Johnson.
May 11 at 3:50 p.m., Brianna E. Ward, 30, of Derby, was arrested for excessive speeding, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson. Police say she was doing 89 in a 50-mph zone.
May 11 at 8:29 p.m., a person had been in the Johnson Maplefields bathroom for a suspiciously long time.
May 11 at 9:24 p.m., a hunting blind was stolen from Wolcott.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.