Total reported incidents: 129

Tickets, 14; warnings, 11

Arrests: 2

May 29 at 8:11 a.m., Johnson village residents said unauthorized people are using their Dumpster to get rid of trash.

May 29 at 8:59 p.m., a car reportedly hit a deer near the roundabout in Hyde Park, but vehicle and animal both left the scene, leaving behind some debris in the roadway.

May 29 at 10:44 p.m., a deputy sat for 10 minutes at the end of a driveway on Whitcomb Island Road, listening for a dog that a neighbor said was barking too loud, hearing none.

May 30 at 7:11 a.m., deputies helped Fish and Wildlife officials load a dead moose into a truck on Route 15 in Hyde Park. The moose had been hit by a car the night before.

May 30 at 10:32 a.m., Green Up Day participants found a small personal lockbox while picking up trash along Hog Back Road in Johnson, and turned it over to police.

May 30 at 10:36 p.m., police are investigating a possible break-in at the Hyde Park VFW on Route 15 and ask anyone with information to call the department at 888-3502.

May 30 at 11:07 a.m., an intoxicated-seeming man, seen walking in and out of traffic along Route 15, was getting a ride home in a car just as police arrived.

May 30 at 12:17 p.m., a missing- person case was swiftly resolved when the mother found her 2-year-old child hiding under a desk.

May 30 at 1:01 p.m., after pulling over Louis Marsh, 47, of Eden on Clay Hill in Johnson, police cited him into court for driving after criminal license suspension.

May 30 at 2:24 p.m., police deemed a dispute between Johnson neighbors over property lines and trespassing a civil matter.

May 30 at 6:45 p.m., a Johnson resident said a neighbor’s cat was trying to kill her chickens, and was accosted by a different neighbor who allegedly told her, as she shooed away the animal, “If you hurt the cat, I’ll hurt you.”

May 31 at 1:35 p.m., ATVs have been reported speeding up and down Gould Hill in Johnson late in the evening.

May 31 at 2:31 p.m., a report of road rage on Garfield Road was vague, with the caller remaining anonymous and providing little information.

May 31 at 3:10 p.m., the K-9 team and some Morristown officers looked for an elderly woman who had ventured away from her Hyde Park home. After an hour, she turned up at a different home, well and unharmed.

May 31 at 9:18 p.m., parts of the Johnson Skate Park were spray-painted with graffiti such as “All Pigs Rot” and the acronyms “ACAB” and “BLM.”

June 1 at 4:25 a.m., after a dispute on Town Hill Road in Wolcott, police arrested Travis Wards, 22, of Hardwick on suspicion of driving under the influence. Ward refused a sobriety test.

June 1 at 8:59 p.m., littering was reported on Cricket Hill in Hyde Park.

June 1 at 11:02 a.m., a Wolcott resident complained that someone had thrown tires on their lawn.

June 1 at 4:08 p.m., checked on a Hyde Park village apartment after a witness reported seeing someone enter through a side window, while the car that is usually parked out front was gone.

June 2 at 7:30 p.m., a Hyde Park resident was upset because his neighbor spun up the road, which had just been graded the day before.

June 3 at 8:22 p.m., dead raccoon reported on Lower Main Street in Johnson; none found.

June 3 at 10:15 p.m., assisted Morristown police in searching the Wolcott area for a car that had been involved in a pursuit, to no avail.

June 4 at 12:23 a.m., responded to a 911 call in Johnson and found the caller had dialed accidentally while trying to turn off the iPhone.

June 4 at 10:59 a.m., a suspicious vehicle had been parked in the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail parking lot in Hyde Park village for three weeks.

June 4 at 3:21 p.m., police are investigating an RV fire in Wolcott; the RV owner thinks it’s suspicious.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

