Total reported incidents: 140
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 7
May 28 at 10:22 a.m., a Fred’s Energy employee said a pickup truck drove into the Johnson location’s parking lot the night before and spun around in the parking lot, kicking up enough stones to smash the building’s windows. Police reviewed the video, and all that could be ascertained about the vehicle was that it was a pickup truck, which entered the driveway at 9:19 the night before.
May 28 at 12:16 p.m., police cited Nicholaus E. Bartlett, 41, of Johnson, for retail theft, saying Bartlett stole a pair of sunglasses from the Johnson Jolley.
May 28 at 7:18 p.m., a deputy gave a woman a ride from Wolcott to a hotel in Morristown.
May 28 at 9:23 p.m., a car was seen in the Jedidiah Hyde Cemetery and police checked it out. A man was visiting his son’s grave.
May 29 at 8:17 a.m., an elderly Johnson woman said she was having trouble getting plumbing and heating services. Police called the local company, which resolved the woman’s problem.
May 29 at 10:51 a.m., a deputy did speed enforcement on North Wolcott Road for an hour and a half, and found no speeding violations.
May 29 at 10:55 a.m., after a yard sale customer backed into a car in the Wolcott property owner’s driveway and was not providing adequate insurance information, a deputy came by and mediated the exchange of information.
May 29 at noon, some contractors tripped the alarm at the Johnson town garage, but the foreman said they had permission to be there.
May 29 at 6:06 p.m., someone complained about the dust and exhaust kicked up by RVers and others coming and going from the Maplewoods Campground in Johnson.
May 29 at 7:16 p.m., a red-haired man was reportedly yelling and screaming and banging on things inside and outside of a residence on Railroad Street in Johnson.
May 30 at 2:14 a.m., a seemingly intoxicated Wolcott man told police he was being threatened.
May 30 at 2:25 a.m., a car crashed into a vehicle parked off the side of Route 100 in North Hyde Park, and police arrested the driver, Tristan R. Harvey, 25, of Essex Junction, with driving under the influence. Police did not have toxicology results as of press time..
May 30 at 3:35 a.m., a drunk Wolcott man requested a breathalyzer, as police dealt with a noise complaint from the same home.
May 30 at 10:52 a.m., a concerned citizen called to report drug activity.
May 30 at 12:40 p.m., police cited David B. Deyette, 54, of Johnson, with retail theft, after Deyette allegedly stole beer from the Johnson Jolley convenience store.
May 31 at 9:54 a.m., police gave a man a talking to about passing vehicles, after spotting his car in Johnson.
May 31 at 2:40 p.m., an ATV was witnessed driving from Sinclair Road onto Route 100C in Johnson.
June 1 at 9:55 a.m., a driver traveling southbound on Route 100 in Hyde Park said a Mack dump truck shed a rock that hit her windshield, shattering it and showering glass all over the inside of her car. She was unable to get a plate number, but she wasn’t hurt and was able to drive to a relative’s home.
June 1 at 5:03 p.m., an ATV was spotted on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson.
June 1 at 5:40 p.m., responding to a complaint about loud music at the Johnson Skatepark, police talked to a woman who said she’d been there for a half hour with her son and hadn’t heard any music.
June 2 at 6:39 p.m., a deputy went back to the Skatepark for another complaint of loud music. Again, no tunes.
June 3 at 8:18 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said she fell through a hole in her porch after an argument, but later said she didn’t need any help.
June 3 at 11:13 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone was flying a drone over her house, and was just hovering it there. She said she knows that’s not illegal, but wanted the police to know.
June 3 at 7:50 p.m., a deputy patrolled Garfield Road and reported light traffic and nobody violating the rules of the road.
June 3 at 9:38 a.m., Northern Vermont University staff said someone had spray painted some campus structures. No details on the content of the graffiti was given.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
