Total reported incidents: 127
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 13
A 14-year-old was cited for marijuana possession by a minor, after a May 25 incident at Lamoille Union.
May 27 at 1:24 a.m., deputies investigated a noise complaint on Railroad Street in Johnson.
May 27 at 1:50 a.m., a family was fighting in Hyde Park.
May 27 at 5:24 a.m., someone reported vandalism to a property on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
May 27 at 7:57 a.m., a change machine at the Railroad Street laundromat was reportedly broken into. Deputies arrested Andrew C. Lemieux, 34, of Newport Town, for unlawful mischief, petit larceny and possessing or making burglary tools.
May 27 at 1:54 p.m., a person seen passed out in their car at the Johnson Jolley later drove off toward Cambridge.
May 27 at 5:35 p.m., Philip Kirk, 66, of Hyde Park, was arrested for unlawful trespass, after deputies responded to a home on Garfield Road in Wolcott.
May 27 at 6:36 p.m., deputies responded the untimely death of Hermine Bradley, 93, of Hyde Park, on Clark Road in Hyde Park. Police say there was no foul play involved.
May 27 at 9:12 p.m., deputies helped a Johnson resident get her cat back.
May 28 at 10:59 a.m., someone complained about an all-terrain vehicle on Sinclair Road in Johnson.
May 28 at 11:41 a.m., also in Johnson, deputies mediated a family dispute about a lost firearm.
May 28 at 5:17 p.m., a deputy responded to a noise complaint on Railroad Street, serving a no-trespass order in the process.
May 28 at 6:30 p.m., a Johnsonite found a wallet on the ground in front of the bookstore, and deputies were able to get it back to its rightful owner.
May 28 at 8:02 p.m., a cruiser posted up on Center Road after hearing a report of motorcycles speeding along there.
May 29 at 9:38 a.m., North Hyde Parkers were arguing over the provenance or ownership of some dirt and gravel.
May 29 at 12:36 p.m., a cruiser conducted a directed patrol through North Hyde Park, following reports of speeders.
May 29 at 3:51 p.m., deputies mediated a conflict on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
May 29 at 6:52 p.m., while on patrol on McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park, a deputy stopped to render assistance to a turtle in the road, helping it cross safely.
May 30 at 2:07 a.m., a noise disturbance on St. John’s Street was quieted when deputies asked the loudsters to shush.
May 30 at 9:15 a.m., deputies investigated a complaint about suspected drug use in Johnson village.
May 30 at 9:48 a.m., deputies helped Northern EMS in Johnson village get an intoxicated person into the ambulance to go to detox at Copley Hospital.
May 30 at 12:26 p.m., two people were reportedly laying in the middle of Thompson Hill Road in Hyde Park.
May 30 at 3:45 p.m., a catnapping was reported on St. John’s Street. Deputies are investigating the suspected feline filching.
May 30 at 6:36 p.m., someone called to report a dog stuck in a car on a hot day in Johnson.
May 30 at 7:14 p.m., someone reported a loud explosion in the Battle Row area of Hyde Park, but deputies were unable to ascertain the source of the boom.
May 30 at 7:18 p.m., someone reported a dirt bike riding up and down Wescom Road in Hyde Park, but deputies were unable to ascertain the source of the vroom.
May 30 at 10:18 p.m., whoever was playing the loud music on Park Street in Johnson, turned it down before deputies arrived for a complaint about the noise.
May 31 at 3:13 a.m., a person called to say she had a flat tire in the middle of Johnson, so a deputy came out and changed her tire.
May 31 at 9:08 a.m., deputies are looking into a complaint of loud dogs barking on a regular morning schedule near Maple Hill Road in Johnson.
May 31 at 10:49 a.m., the school resource officer took a report of two Lamoille students who may have been assaulted.
May 31 at 3:17 p.m., the resource officer reported a student driving a car with passengers before the student’s license allowed for that.
May 31 at 4:40 p.m., someone complained about four-wheelers driving in Johnson.
June 1 at 11:20 a.m., deputies helped a Hyde Park family resolve a dispute.
June 1 at 8:46 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone trespassed on his property by mowing part of his lawn.
June 2 at 10:21 a.m., deputies helped someone get their license plates back.
June 2 at 7:09 p.m., deputies had to use restraints for a mental health patient who did not want to be transported willingly.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
