Total reported incidents: 93
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets, 4; warnings, 2
Special overtime “sit-watches,” mostly at public buildings: 32
May 22 at 5:46 a.m., neighbors complained about how loud two roommates were being in a place on Railroad Street in Johnson.
May 22 at 2:04 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone stole her personal financial information. Police advised her to call her bank and, perhaps, the state attorney general’s office.
May 22 at 8:04 p.m., a Wolcott man told police someone left a threatening message on his parents’ answering machine.
May 22 at 8:26 p.m., gunshots were reported near Mine Road in Johnson, but nothing was amiss.
May 22 at 9:38 p.m., a caller told police a man was overdosing at Hyde Park home, and had been unresponsive for several minutes. Upon arrival, police determined the man, Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 27, of Morristown, was OK. He was, however, issued a court citation for violating conditions of release from a previous case by being in contact with another person at the scene.
May 22 at 11:02 p.m., three youths on the nature trail off Simmons Road in Wolcott say an unidentified man pulled a gun on them. Police are investigating.
May 22 at 11:52 p.m., loud noises, perhaps gunshots, were reported on East Hill in Wolcott.
May 23 at 9:16 a.m., police arrested Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, on a charge of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent. Police allege he stole a motorcycle and cash after breaking into a place in Johnson. Foster, who has been arrested or cited numerous times without being held in jail since the pandemic started, was held for lack of bail, as the charge is a felony.
May 23 at 2:23 p.m., patrolled Elmore Pond Road looking for a suspicious vehicle but didn’t see the right one.
May 23 at 10:20 p.m., in Johnson, a mother said her daughter was drunk and had taken off on foot and hadn’t been heard from in days.
May 24 at 5:28 a.m., police responded to a medical emergency on Garfield Road in Hyde Park. Conrad Ferland, 79, who lived there, had died of natural causes, medical responders say.
May 25 at 8:39 a.m., vehicles parked near the rail trail off Corley Road in Wolcott belonged to some fishermen and were not suspicious.
May 25 at 9:17 a.m., an elderly Johnson man said someone stole his sweater.
May 25 at 11:53 a.m., responding to a report of a car crash at Hogback Road and Route 15 in Johnson, police learned the driver had gone elsewhere to call a tow truck.
May 25 at 12:32 p.m., a Johnson landlord tried to gain entry to a home, but the tenant denied it, saying no notice was given.
May 25 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was revived from an apparent overdose on St. John’s Street in Johnson after police and first responders gave her four doses of Narcan.
May 25 at 4:34 p.m., a Hyde Park resident on Center Road thought neighbors were shooting guns irresponsibly. Police responded and said the people were safely shooting at targets with a .22 handgun.
May 25 at 7:48 p.m., in Johnson, a Sterling Market employee reported being harassed by a customer.
May 26 at 11:02 a.m., assisted a Johnson resident in a child custody dispute.
May 26 at 11:47 a.m., police refereed a dispute between Johnson neighbors over one of their dogs.
May 26 at 12:40 p.m., dogs were barking and bugging a person on East Hill Road in Wolcott.
May 26 at 1:12 p.m., a woman reported losing her phone near Railroad and Lower Main streets.
May 26 at 10:01 p.m., police looked into complaints about a dog off Route 100C in Johnson.
May 27 at 10:55 p.m., people were reported drunkenly arguing in multiple places in downtown Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.