Total reported incidents: 143
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 4
May 21 at 1:48 a.m., a deputy walked the beat in Johnson village.
May 21 at 11:50 a.m., police agreed to check the area near the Cricket Hill bike path parking lot after suspicious activity was reported.
May 21 at 3:58 p.m., a Connecticut woman said her son left a place in Johnson and was refusing to return, but called back later to say he’d been located in Burlington.
May 23 at 11:26 a.m., a Wolcott man said the promised cord of firewood he had delivered to his home was a half cord short of what he paid for. Police called the firewood provider, who promised to give the customer more wood if his measurements were true.
May 23 at 3:01 p.m., police replied to a truncated 911 phone call in Wolcott, where homeowners said there was no emergency and were just having phone issues.
May 24 at 6:53 a.m., a 93-year-old woman was found hitchhiking along a back road in Hyde Park, and the driver picked her up and brought her to the sheriff’s department because she seemed lost, and deputies kept an eye on her until her caregiver came for her.
May 24 at 9:03 a.m., police cited Holly Fields, 23, of Johnson, for embezzlement.
May 24 at 11:57 a.m., police tracked several cardboard boxes thrown off the side of a pull-off near Easy Street and Route 15 in Johnson to the Hyde Park man listed on boxes’ shipping labels. The man told police he had given the boxes to a person responding to a Front Porch Forum ad. The woman who initially took the boxes tried to lie her way out of it, police say, but then offered to go and clean up the litter in order to avoid a $900 fine.
May 24 at 5:07 p.m., a dispute between family members about an allegedly stolen paycheck was deemed a civil matter.
May 24 at 5:28 p.m., in Johnson, a Railroad Street resident said someone rifled through her unlocked car and took some items. Police are investigating.
May 24 at 8:44 p.m., police helped an elderly man get in touch with his adult son, who is in state care.
May 25 at 2:26 p.m., police mediated a dispute between family members in Hyde Park.
May 25 at 4:13 p.m., a driver of a red flatbed truck was seen throwing beer cans out the window while driving along Battle Row Road.
May 25 at 9:34 p.m., neighbors on Railroad Street were arguing about noise.
May 26 at 5:23 a.m., police ran blue lights so a pickup truck towing a hay baler with a flat tire could be safely removed from the road.
May 26 at 9:29 a.m., after pulling a car over on Route 100C in Johnson, police cited the driver, Garland Bowen, 39, of Morrisville, for driving after criminal license suspension.
May 26 at 4:41 p.m., a 2021 Tesla crashed into some trees off the side of Route 100 in Hyde Park, causing significant damage. The car’s occupants fled the scene. Police are investigating.
May 27 at 2 p.m., a dispute among Johnson village neighbors was resolved without police involvement.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.