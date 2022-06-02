Total reported incidents: 138
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 27
Arrests: 6
Mesa M. Aupperlee, 37, of Lowell, was arrested for disorderly conduct, following an investigation into a May 5 incident at the Johnson Maplefields.
John Hollberg, 37, of Wolcott, was arrested for violating the sex offender registry law, after an incident from May 18.
May 20 at 7:57 a.m., deputies assisted with a dispute between neighbors in Wolcott.
May 20 at 8:21 a.m., someone reported that a woman driving a silver Ford during the morning commute on Route 100 in Hyde Park does so very fast, passing cars on blind corners.
May 20 at 8:41 a.m., someone allegedly damaged a sign at the Johnson Skatepark.
May 20 at 9:53 a.m., a woman lost her passport and couldn’t take her planned trip and was obliged to report the loss to police in order to get a new passport.
May 20 a.m., 4:27 p.m., a deputy stood by as a baseball game was played at Finnegan’s Field on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
May 20 at 4:43 p.m., deputies arrested Kyrsten St. Martin, 31, of Barre City, for misdemeanor heroin possession, after responding to reports of suspicious activity at the Johnson Maplefields.
May 20 at 6:53 p.m., Galen Reese, 18, of Jeffersonville, was cited for excessive speeding, after getting pulled over on Route 15 in Johnson.
May 20 at 8:26 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle rolled over on Ben Ober Road in Johnson, and the driver came away from the crash with only minor injuries.
May 20 at 10:36 p.m., a deputy lent a hand to a driver whose car broke down on Route 15 in Wolcott.
May 20 at 11:37 p.m., deputies responded to a noise complaint on Depot Street in Hyde Park village.
May 21 at 8:03 a.m., deputies mediated a family fight in Johnson.
May 21 at 1:31 p.m., a vehicle struck a road sign in Hyde Park.
May 21 at 2:02 p.m., a Johnson resident was concerned because their neighbor was “acting weird.”
May 21 at 2:42 p.m., some teens were reportedly partying near the Green River Reservoir dam, but no party was to be seen.
May 21 at 5:44 p.m., deputies cleaned up good to show a presence at the Lamoille Union prom, held at Windy River Farm in Westfield. “It was an amazing night with no incidents,” deputies reported.
May 21 at 10:55 p.m., deputies contacted Lamoille County Mental Health Services to assist with a suicidal Johnson resident.
May 22 at 3:12 p.m., police recovered a stolen traffic cone from a young couple in Wolcott.
May 23 at 3:59 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with an intoxicated man in the village.
May 23 at 8:09 a.m., staff at the Johnson Maplefields asked deputies for a trespass order for an unwelcome person.
May 23 at 1:05 p.m., a Battle Row resident reported three pigs escaped from their pen.
May 23 at 6:14 p.m., Steven Eldred, 50, of Hyde Park, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
May 24 at 12:27 a.m., Rodney Mason, 60, of Johnson, was killed after he got hit by a car while he was walking on Route 15 near Katy Win Drive. Police say the driver was not at fault, that Mason was wearing dark clothes and walked right in front of the vehicle.
May 24 at 8:15 a.m., a Johnson resident reported seeing a suspicious man at her front door on security camera footage.
May 24 at 12:43 p.m., a dog escaped from its home at the Mountain View mobile home park in Johnson.
May 25 at 10:48 a.m., the school resource officer reported a Lamoille middle schooler had a marijuana smoking device.
May 25 at 7:55 p.m., deputies assisted a driver whose car broke down due to the Route 15 road construction.
May 25 at 9:53 p.m., deputies assisted a Wolcott resident avoid getting scammed out of $15,000.
May 25 at 3:31 p.m., deputies assisted with an ongoing domestic issue in Hyde Park.
May 25 at 9:20 p.m., someone reported drug activity in Hyde Park village.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
