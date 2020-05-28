Total reported incidents: 102
Arrests: 2
Special overtime “sit-watches,” mostly at public buildings: 34
May 15 at 1:01 a.m., a woman was concerned her boyfriend was out driving when he shouldn’t have been. Police are investigating whether the man was driving illegally.
May 15 at 7:57 a.m., a vandal cut the cable spanning the entrance to the Johnson Skate Park. Police ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department.
May 15 at 10:20 a.m., a Hyde Park woman said her Amazon account was hacked and she was scammed out of nearly $1,000 in purchases of gift cards and cash loans sent overseas. Police said to report similar cases to the sheriff’s department or the attorney general’s office.
May 15 at 3:21 p.m., a teacher was worried about a student. Police checked on the kid and reported everything was fine.
May 15 at 3:30 p.m., delivered a blanket to a person in need.
May 15 at 4:52 p.m., visited a Jeffersonville family to deliver dinner and games from the Lamoille Restorative Center. Later, police did the same for families in Johnson and Eden.
May 16 at 12:48 a.m., police received numerous 911 calls from Railroad Street in Johnson, but nothing came of them.
May 16 at 8:27 a.m., police assisted with a possible domestic situation in Hyde Park, but there was no sign of physical abuse.
May 16 at 1:26 p.m., explained the temporary restraining order process to a Hyde Park man who said his ex-girlfriend is harassing him.
May 16 at 3:20 p.m. a Johnson woman said a man threatened to harm her and her child and was otherwise sowing discord in her family, but she was reluctant to fill out a victim statement.
May 16 at 7:44 p.m., checked out a Johnson address for a person allegedly involved in a car crash, but the person doesn’t live at the address provided.
May 16 at 7:59 p.m., served Tyler Foster, 25, transient, a retail theft citation for Morristown police.
May 16 at 11:45 p.m., an off-duty Vermont State Police dispatcher reported seeing someone under a blanket with a German shepherd on the side of Route 15 in Johnson’s Willow Crossing area.
May 17 at 12:07 a.m., police checked a Hyde Park home for reports of a party with underage drinkers, but no one was home.
May 17 at 12:54 a.m., in Hyde Park, police located a truck that might have been involved in a hit and run in Morrisville. Police are investigating.
May 17 at 12:41 p.m. a dispute between neighbors in the Mountain View mobile home park in Johnson included a threat to “trap” a person’s cat.
May 17 at 1:08 p.m., police saw Tyler Foster at the Jolley’s store in Johnson, one of the many places he is forbidden from frequenting. He was cited on suspicion of violating conditions of release and unlawful trespass. His court date is scheduled for June 3.
May 17 at 7 p.m., a Johnson renter was upset that maintenance work by the property owner on the private road had damaged the renter’s RV. The owner agreed to pay for repairs to the vehicle.
May 17 at 11:23 p.m., police asked a person parked at Old Mill Park in Johnson to move along, saying the park closes at sundown.
May 18 at 2:21 a.m., assisted Northern EMS with a woman who offered conflicting stories about whether she was trying to harm herself. She was given a crisis hotline number.
May 18 at 10:22 p.m., responding to reports of an odd odor in Johnson village, police found a man in the basement using spray paint to hydro-dip his hat.
May 18 at 12:59 p.m., a Johnson woman said Tyler Foster took a camera worth $700. He reportedly later returned it, minus the $100 she had to lend him to get it back, which he still owes her.
May 18 at 5:36 p.m., a Hyde Park resident left a note in a neighbor’s mailbox. Police are looking into it.
May 19 at 2:14 p.m., a red truck burned out on School Street in Johnson, scaring a child.
May 19 at 9:35 p.m., assisted Morristown police with a possible domestic disturbance on Fitzgerald Road.
May 20 at 8:20 a.m., a boy showed up at a Johnson home asking for a ride to Springfield, Mass. Police talked to the lad and made arrangements to get him to his mother, who was driving up from Massachusetts to get him.
May 20 at 7:18 p.m., a Johnson resident got a no-trespass order against Tyler Foster.
May 20 at 8:28 p.m., a Samsung Galaxy CX10 was reported left behind at the ATM of the Community Bank in Johnson.
May 21 at 2:38 a.m., someone called 911 three times from a Railroad Street address and hung up. The man and woman at the address had been arguing, and were separated for the night.
May 21 at 8:32 p.m., a woman thought a drone was being flown too close to Route 15 in Hyde Park, causing a traffic hazard.
May 21 at 9:31 p.m., police found two unoccupied vehicles parked in Old Mill Park, but no one around.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.