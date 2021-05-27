Total reported incidents: 105
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
May 14 at 7:30 a.m., a landlord told police ReSource would be stopping by her Hyde Park property to remove items left behind by some troublesome ex-tenants.
May 14 at 12:17 p.m., a person concerned about a hot dog inside a car parked at Community Bank in Johnson told police about the panting pooch, but the car was gone on arrival.
May 14 at 1:57 p.m., a deputy posted up on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott for an hour and a half issued one ticket for speeding during that time.
May 14 at 8:13 p.m., a man doing yoga in the middle of Route 100 in Eden was taken to Copley Hospital for an evaluation.
May 14 at 10:24 p.m., a Johnson resident complained about all-terrain vehicles blowing doughnuts on Foote Brook Road.
May 15 at 1:45 a.m., tenants in an apartment on Railroad Street in Johnson were not getting along, and one of them decided to move out.
May 15 at 9:39 a.m., deputies helped a Hyde Park woman defuse a situation with her elderly parents.
May 15 at 12:59 p.m., a grandfather was tooling around in his pickup truck in the North Hyde Park/Johnson area with his young grandson riding in the back of the truck, and deputies had to remind him that’s not safe.
May 15 at 3:40 p.m., police received a complaint about motorized vehicles accessing the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail off Corley Road in Wolcott. The deputy said the trail in that area is still incomplete, but when it’s finished, such use will be prohibited.
May 15 at 4:30 p.m., a Johnson resident complained about hearing a motorcycle loudly vroom away from the Maplewoods Campground on Route 100C.
May 15 at 8:21 p.m., in Johnson, a Clay Hill resident asked for stepped-up patrols to dissuade speeders.
May 15 at 9:30 p.m., deputies refereed ongoing landlord-tenant issues on Route 15 in Johnson.
May 16 at 8:31 a.m., a deputy lent Morristown police a hand in helping a 20-something experiencing a mental health crisis, as Morristown officers were tied up with an arrest.
May 16 at 11:45 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls about a woman trying to break into her brother’s apartment on Railroad Street in Johnson. Upon arrival, there were five people outside there to collect the woman’s belongings, but police said they needed to make an appointment with the landlord to get the stuff.
May 16 at 3:24 p.m., an unruly man was denied an alcohol purchase at Johnson’s Sterling Market because he was already intoxicated, and police issued the man a no-trespassing order.
May 16 at 4:20 p.m., a woman told police her ex-boyfriend took her dog, so she went and took it back.
May 17 at 2:28 p.m., deputies assisted rescue crews in helping an elderly Johnson man who fell down at his home.
May 18 at 7:26 a.m., staff at the Johnson Jolley convenience store asked for a no-trespass order against someone suspected of stealing.
May 18 at 9:50 a.m., no one was injured in a fender bender at the corner of Routes 100 and 100C.
May 18 at 1:07 p.m., police suggested a Hyde Park resident who was reporting suspicious activity around her home purchase some surveillance cameras to try and document things.
May 18 at 3:44 p.m., a Wolcott driver’s car was rear-ended while turning onto Flat Iron Road from Route 15. The other vehicle kept on driving after the minor collision — little to no damage was done, police said — and the offending driver was later informed of the incident, but not charged.
May 19 at 9:18 a.m., police arrested Justin T. Lynch, 39, of Eden, on a pair of in-state warrants previously issued for home improvement fraud.
May 19 at 9:27 a.m., a man told police his ex-wife from 11 years ago was making his life difficult and harming his reputation.
May 19 at 11:03 a.m., after police were tipped off about a gold Nissan Rogue parked for several days on Ober Hill Road in Johnson, and after failing to get in touch with the owner, a tow truck was summoned to rid the road of the Rogue.
May 19 at 4:35 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a combative man they were trying to take into custody.
May 19 at 6:28 p.m., a white Subaru WRX has been seen frequently speeding along Town Hill Road in Wolcott in the evening hours, and police were asked to patrol the area during those times.
May 19 at 8:08 p.m., a tan pickup truck was spotted doing doughnuts in the area of Clay Hill and Gould Hill in Johnson.
May 20 at 3:03 p.m., a deputy ran radar on Clay Hill for an hour, but didn’t detect any speeders.
May 20 at 5:34 p.m., a woman was foraging for fiddleheads in the Ten Bends neighborhood of Hyde Park, which is private property, so she was asked to leave.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
