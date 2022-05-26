Total reported incidents: 119
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 20
May 13 at 7:51 a.m., deputies spoke with a Johnson resident regarding a suspicious event on School Street.
May 13 at 1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in the parking lot at Johnson’s Sterling Market.
May 13 at 4:47 p.m., a Johnson child attempted to free a dog from a locked camper on Route 100C and somehow found himself also locked in the camper. The Johnson Fire Department was able to free the boy and the dog.
May 13 at 9:29 p.m., a deputy patrolled Johnson village streets.
May 14 at 11:09 a.m., no one was injured in a minor fender bender on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
May 14 at 11:59 a.m., the sheriff’s department helped with traffic control at the Northern Vermont University graduation.
May 14 at 12:33 p.m., someone complained about an all-terrain vehicle on Wescom Road in Johnson.
May 14 at 2:31 p.m., a Hyde Park man called to report his cellphone was lost, presumably placing the call from a different phone.
May 14 at 6:02 p.m., following a crash on Route 15 in Johnson, Dena-Marie Savage, 38, of Morristown, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
May 14 at 10:32 p.m., deputies received a tip about a possible party near the Green River Reservoir dam.
May 15 at 4:15 a.m., a deputy did an early Sunday morning patrol of Elmore.
May 15 at 9:33 a.m., heavy rain, mixed with Route 15 road construction between Hyde Park and Johnson, resulted in a sloppy mess.
May 15 at 9:43 a.m., police checked on a Johnson resident having mental health issues, and two hours later checked on the person’s neighbor. Later that evening they helped Morristown police find the first person.
May 15 at 6:05 p.m., a vehicle was reported spinning its tires at the end of McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park.
May 15 at 7:05 p.m., police had a vehicle towed away after pulling it over on Route 15 in Hyde Park and discovering the driver didn’t have insurance. The driver was also ticketed.
May 15 at 8:39 p.m., a person walking along Route 15 in Hyde Park was given a courtesy ride in the cruiser to their destination.
May 16 at 4:25 a.m., deputies assisted with a mental health incident in Hyde Park.
May 16 at 10:14 a.m., Joshua Levaggi, 29, of Hyde Park, was arrested on a pair of active warrants, after deputies pulled over a car for speeding along Willow Crossing in Johnson and saw Levaggi riding shotgun.
May 16 at 12:14 p.m., deputies investigated a car that had backed into by a truck while the car was parked at work in Hyde Park village. The truck driver contacted the car owner and they settled things out.
May 16 at 3:01 p.m., Robert Lapointe, 64, of Burlington, was arrested for excessive speeding after being pulled over on Route 100 in North Hyde Park.
May 16 at 5:27 p.m., a deputy assisted a person who ran out of gas in Hyde Park.
May 16 at 10:46 p.m., deputies assisted state troopers with a suicidal person.
May 17 at 6:30 a.m., people involved in a family fight told deputies they would go their separate ways for the day.
May 17 at 9:34 a.m., deputies investigated an incident where a woman said she was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.
May 17 at 2:23 p.m., a man reportedly trespassing at a Wolcott property was given two weeks to remove himself and his belongings.
May 18 at 11:04 a.m., John Hollberg, 37, of Wolcott, was cited to appear in court on Aug. 24 to answer to charges he failed to register with the state sex offender registry.
May 18 at 5:43 p.m., minor injuries resulted from a two-car crash near the intersection of Route 100C and Whitcomb Island Road.
May 18 at 9:14 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Cleveland Corners and Noyes Farm roads.
May 19 at 9:22 a.m., deputies investigated an abandoned vehicle on Marsh Road in Wolcott.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
