Total reported incidents: 104
Special overtime “sit-watches,” mostly at public buildings: 38
Arrests: 5
May 1 at 9:30 a.m., a car reported swerving along Route 15 in Hyde Park was located in Morrisville, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.
May 1 at 2:02 p.m., delivered groceries to a resident on Route 109 in Cambridge or Waterville.
May 1 at 3:12 p.m., an employee at the Johnson Maplefields asked police to serve a trespass notice. The unwanted visitor was gone when police arrived but they found him later and served him notice.
May 1 at 3:34 p.m., delivered dinner and games to a family, courtesy of the Lamoille Restorative Center.
May 1 at 4:13 p.m., a Hyde Park resident received a scam email, threatening to disclose sensitive information unless some Bitcoin was sent the scammer’s way.
May 1 at 5:55 p.m., assisted with a birthday party parade in Cambridge.
May 2 at 10:06 a.m., a man familiar to law enforcement was served with a no-trespass order at Sterling Market, and was escorted out of the building.
May 2 at 4:53 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said a stranger took photos of her kids. Police found the man, using vehicle information the mother provided, and he said he had permission to take a photo of one boy, but denied photographing the woman’s children.
May 2 at 7:42 p.m., reports of gunshots on Silver Ridge Road in Hyde Park.
May 2 at 9:49 p.m., assisted a Hyde Park resident who was having a mental health crisis.
May 3 at 9 a.m., police cited Nicole Lee Deuso, 48, of Eden into court on suspicion she was driving a car without the owner’s permission. Police say a man told them his car was taken from his driveway and he didn’t know it was gone. When police found the vehicle, they allege Deuso told several different stories about how she got the vehicle.
May 3 at 9:09 a.m., police settled an argument involving Hyde Park siblings.
May 3 at 8:53 p.m., police charged Tyler K. Foster, 25, transient, with unlawful trespass after he repeatedly went to the Johnson Maplefields after being banned from there. Police have cited Foster for alleged criminal activity nearly once a week for the past couple of months.
May 3 at 9:38 p.m., assisted a woman who said she was having issues with an alcoholic friend.
May 3 at 10:32 p.m., police told a person on Railroad Street in Johnson to turn down the music and go inside for the night.
May 4 at 7:54 a.m., a Hyde Park man told police the cooler he had next to the road for his child’s lunch was stolen.
May 4 at 10:19 a.m., a Hyde Park resident tested positive for narcotics after a mental health screening. Police are investigating.
May 4 at 3:12 p.m., a Johnson teenager told police he was just having a bad day, and there was no need for a concerned third party to be worried.
May 4 at 5:12 p.m., someone dumped a load of laminate flooring in a field on French Hill in Johnson.
May 4 at 6:02 p.m., police cited Melissa Whitfield, 37, of Johnson for driving under the influence after she allegedly backed her car into a utility pole on Railroad Street. She refused to submit to a sobriety test.
May 4 at 6:25 p.m., an employee at the Johnson Jolley said Tyler Foster was there, despite having a no-trespass against him.
May 4 at 7:07 p.m., as detailed in an article last week, police arrested Tyler Foster again, after he was allegedly caught stealing from a Johnson business and the business owner pinned him to the ground.
May 4 at 9:02 p.m., a four-wheeler was reported stolen from Mine Road in Johnson.
May 4 at 9:43 p.m., a Johnson teenager told police a man was threatening him.
May 5 at 11:55 a.m., after pulling him over for a traffic violation in Johnson, police cited Elijah A. Conwell, 27, of Williston with driving after criminal license suspension.
May 6 at 1 p.m., a home care provider said her client assaulted her. Police told the client what repercussions he could face if it happened again.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.