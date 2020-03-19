Total reported incidents including traffic stops and fingerprints: 214
Arrests: 8
March 6 at 3:06 a.m., a deer died when a car hit it on Route 15 in Wolcott.
March 6 at 7:16 a.m., domestic disturbance at a Hyde Park home. The parties were separated before anyone was seriously injured. Police are investigating.
March 6 at 9:07 a.m., a car was blocking the entrance to Union Bank in Johnson.
March 6 at 9:33 a.m., police are investigating a report that a wallet was stolen from a home on Route 15 in Johnson.
March 6 at 12:16 p.m., police investigated a possible assault at a Northern Vermont University-Johnson building.
March 6 at 12:54 p.m., police took Theodore Farnham, 49, of Barton into custody on an active arrest warrant after seeing him on Brooklyn Street in Morrisville.
March 6 at 1:37 p.m., police issued Brittanie Desautels, 28, of Johnson a citation for driving after criminal license suspension. She’d been pulled over in Johnson for an expired inspection sticker.
March 6 at 2:02 p.m., a Johnson woman said she thought someone was breaking into her Main Street home, but police didn’t find evidence to support that.
March 6 at 2:43 p.m., a Johnson woman told police her ex-boyfriend called her a name on social media.
March 6 at 2:56 p.m., police told a man to leave a Johnson residence on Clay Hill, and a temporary restraining order was issued.
March 6 at 3:46 p.m., police fingerprinted 16 staff members at Champlain Elementary School, wrapping up a job from the previous day.
March 6 at 5:57 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order against a man who was not welcome at a home on Route 15 in Johnson.
March 7 at 11:17 a.m., deputies assisted Vermont State Police at an Eden home where a man was transported to Copley Hospital after harming himself.
March 7 at 12:09 p.m., police assisted a Hyde Park woman with a trespass letter against an ex.
March 7 at 2:40 p.m., mental health professionals asked police to check on a Johnson man, who was fine.
March 7 at 10:18 p.m., reports of a man stumbling along Route 15 in Hyde Park. Police gave him a ride to a hotel after checking his sobriety.
March 8 at 10:20 a.m., in Wolcott, a woman called police because her young daughter hadn’t returned home the night before. Some time later, the daughter returned home safe and sound.
March 8 at 11:08 a.m., police issued Jeffrey Damico, 47, of Wolcott a criminal citation after pulling him over for crossing the School Street bridge on Wolcott the wrong way, and finding more than 4 ounces of marijuana. He was also issued a civil ticket for having an open container of pot, but was only warned for the driving infraction.
March 8 at 6:14 p.m., police assisted at a Hyde Park home where two people were having issues over child custody.
March 9 at 7:13 a.m., a suspicious vehicle parked at Hyde Park Elementary School left after police talked to the driver. No criminal activity was observed.
March 9 at 10:38 a.m., a vehicle went off the road and into a snowbank, running over a road sign in the process, near the corner of Route 100 and Wilson Road in Hyde Park. No injuries were reported.
March 9 at 10:48 a.m., after police pulled over a woman for driving erratically on Route 100, she told them she was merely avoiding potholes.
March 9 at 11:08 a.m., staff at the Johnson Maplefields told police a man had been in the bathroom a long time. The man told police he had walked there from Eden and was freshening up. Later, he was issued a no-trespass notice for the convenience store.
March 9 at 12:02 p.m., Johnson residents told police that a window was open when they got home, which seemed suspicious. However, police saw no indication anyone had entered the house.
March 9 at 9 p.m., police took Cassaundra Walker, 30, of Newport Center into custody on an active arrest warrant in Johnson. After searching her, police say they found 14 bags of heroin. She was also accused of giving police a false name.
March 10 at 1:01 a.m., police arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of domestic assault after finding her walking away from a home where she allegedly assaulted another person.
March 10 at 7:59 a.m., police cited Malcolm Daniels, 57, of Johnson for driving after criminal license suspension, after pulling him over for driving a car without an inspection sticker.
March 10 at 11:41 a.m., police pulled over Justin Lynch, 38, of Eden on Route 100 in Hyde Park after seeing him driving, and surmising he wasn’t allowed to. Lynch was cited into court on suspicion of driving after criminal license suspension.
March 10 at 12:51 p.m., police cited Kenneth H. Swan, 55, of Johnson into court for driving after criminal license suspension after seeing him talking on a handheld cellphone while driving.
March 11 at 2:35 p.m., police helped sort out a noise complaint on Collins Hill Road in Johnson.
March 11 at 3:10 p.m., after tracking an erratically-driven car through Johnson to a home in the Park Street trailer park, police talked to a man about it, who said no one had been driving the vehicle lately. Police said the hood was still warm, though.
March 11, from 5:36 to 11:06 p.m., police fingerprinted 73 people at Edmunds Elementary School in Burlington.
March 11 at 9:52 p.m., a Johnson man reported a missing jacket.
March 12 at 5:01 a.m., while patrolling Wolcott, police saw what appeared to be a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Wolcott Store, but determined there was no wrongdoing.
March 12 at 3:45 p.m., police put a woman at NVU-Johnson in touch with professionals after she had a mental health crisis.
March 12 at 5:52 p.m., assisted Stowe police, who arrested a man in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.