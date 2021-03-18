Total reported incidents: 115
Fingerprints: 34
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 9
Warnings: 11
March 5 at 11:21 a.m., in a regular patrol of Elmore Pond Road, a deputy observed a light flow of traffic with two vehicles going well below the posted speed limit.
March 5 at 3:02 p.m., whatever the nature of suspicious activities reported going on in the Green River Reservoir parking lot, they were concluded and the lot was empty when police arrived.
March 5 at 7:41 p.m., a Hyde Park man told police his daughter hadn’t seen her husband since the night prior, when he went to get groceries.
March 5 at 8:50 p.m., a woman told police she’d driven off the side of Garfield Road earlier in the day and hit a tree with her Kia. She wasn’t injured; she just wanted police to know she was having the car removed the next day with the landowner’s help.
March 6 at 10:47 a.m., a litterer left a load of losing lotto tickets in the parking lot of the Johnson Maplefields.
March 6 at 11:53 a.m., in other trash talk, someone dumped a bunch of rubbish at the pull-off near the Route 15 and Hogback Road intersection.
March 6 at 2:25 p.m., back on Elmore Pond Road, traffic was light, with one car going quite slow while under police observation.
March 6 at 5:38 p.m., a deputy checked an address near the Morristown and Wolcott town line for someone allegedly violating a temporary restraining order, but didn’t find the suspect there.
March 6 at 7:22 p.m., police investigated a possible domestic dispute on East Hill in Wolcott.
March 6 at 8:34 p.m., a woman said she saw a visibly intoxicated person leave the Johnson Maplefields driving a black SUV. Deputies were off on other calls at the time, so nothing came of it.
March 7 at 8:02 a.m., in Hyde Park, someone drove by a deer that appeared to have been hit, but not killed, by another car that kept on driving. A deputy put the deer out of its misery and called the fish and wildlife department.
March 7 at 2:43 p.m., … and then there were no cars driving too fast or too slow on Elmore Pond Road.
March 8 at 12:54 a.m., responding to a report of a car outside a home on Clay Hill in Johnson, police didn’t see any tracks in the snow, but noticed lights from another building through the trees that might have looked like car headlights to the caller.
March 8 at 1:44 p.m., police arrested Tiffany J. Clark, 41, of Johnson, on suspicion of second degree aggravated domestic assault, after an incident on St. John’s Street in Johnson. Clark was issued a temporary restraining order and given a ride to a Stowe hotel, where human services had secured her a room.
March 9 at 6:03 p.m., a driver pulled over on Route 15 told police he wasn’t drunk, but was just swerving to avoid pot holes.
March 10 at 12:12 p.m., a Hyde Park man told police about one of those scams where the scammer sends a check and asks the person to deposit it in their bank account. Police referred it to the attorney general’s office.
March 10 at 7:47 p.m., a woman sought information on how to acquire a protective court order.
March 10 at 9:17 p.m., police assisted with a possible overdose at Teen Challenge in Johnson, where the subject was taken to Copley Hospital.
March 11 at 4:50 a.m., police served an early-morning restraining order against a Wolcott person.
March 11 at 4:42 p.m., a man hauling sap in a 1979 Kenworth W900 truck rear-ended a 2015 Mazda CX5 while headed west on Route 15 in Wolcott. The Mazda was severely damaged and its driver was taken to Copley with minor injuries.
March 11 at 8:45 p.m., a possible animal problem — a dog spotted in a car in Johnson — turned into a human problem — a woman causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Police told the woman to shoo.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
