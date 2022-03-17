Total reported incidents: 149
Fingerprint services: 14
Special overtime calls: 12
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 13
Warnings: 15
Deputies arrested a juvenile for delinquency and possession of marijuana by someone under 16 years old, after a Jan. 31 incident at the Lamoille Union campus in Hyde Park.
Another juvenile was arrested, this one for simple assault, following a Feb. 17 incident at Lamoille.
March 4 at 7:37 a.m., a deputy kept an eye on morning traffic near Wolcott Elementary School.
March 4 at 10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clark Avenue in Johnson.
March 4 at 11:51 a.m., a deputy helped during a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
March 4 at 8:29 a.m., a car reportedly doing 72 in a 50-mph zone on Route 15 in Morrisville was pulled over and the driver, Natalie Ann Shea, 24, of Hardwick, was arrested for driving under the influence.
March 5 at 5:02 a.m., after crashing his vehicle on Center Road in Hyde Park shortly before sunrise, Maverick Draper, 27, of Hyde Park was arrested for DUI and was also accused of providing false information to police.
March 5 at 3:54 p.m., deputies investigated the disappearance of a cat named Chester, last seen in Johnson village.
March 6 at 5:36 a.m., deputies transported Louis R. Marsh, 49, of Johnson, to jail in St. Johnsbury, after Marsh was arrested on an active warrant.
March 6 at 2:34 p.m., deputies drove around Route 15 looking for a car that had been reported as driving erratically, but to no avail.
March 6 at 2:50 p.m., Hardwick Rescue asked for help in Wolcott, and the sheriff’s department responded.
March 6 at 7:14 p.m., Moog’s Joint in Johnson reported an emotionally upset customer had just driven away from the bar.
March 6 at 9:54 p.m., deputies responded to another mental health crisis at a different place in Hyde Park.
March 7 at 10:47 a.m., a report of a possible sex offender registry violated was reported from Johnson. Deputies are investigating.
March 7 at 11:13 a.m., a Hyde Park resident called about receiving wire transfer information, a common internet scam.
March 7 at 2:51 p.m., a Northern Vermont University student or employee said he thinks his ex-girlfriend is making false reports about him.
March 7 at 7:40 p.m., a reported physical altercation between a male and female on Lower Main Street in the middle of Johnson village had broken up by the time deputies arrived, or at least the two people had left.
March 7 at 7:46 p.m., a different deputy mediated a landlord-tenant dispute on Park Street in Johnson. While there, Bo-Daniel Damico, 46, of Johnson, was cited into court on an outstanding warrant from Chittenden County, and later released.
March 7 at 11:03 p.m., elsewhere on Park Street, a person said his vehicle had been vandalized.
March 8 at 5:12 a.m., deputies checked on a car parked on the side of the road near the VFW in Hyde Park and found a person catching some sleep.
March 8 at 10:59 a.m., Wolcott Store staff asked for a no-trespass order against an unwelcome visitor.
March 8 at 2:17 p.m., a Johnson resident said her driveway was blocked by a large snowbank caused by a plow truck. She was told that was a civil matter between her and the plow person.
March 8 at 8:30 p.m., a resident on Lower Main Street in Johnson said the upstairs neighbor was being too loud.
March 9 at 10:24 a.m., deputies assisted a Hyde Park resident in a custodial dispute.
March 9 at 4:57 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported a possible case of credit card fraud.
March 9 at 5:38 p.m., the aforementioned Lower Main tenant again complained about the noise.
March 9 at 7:46 p.m., a Wescom Road resident voiced safety concerns over local skateboarders, who are known to use the nearby skatepark in warmer weather months.
March 9 at 8:25 p.m., deputies are investigating a reported assault in the Mountain View mobile home park in Johnson.
March 10 at 4:13 p.m., a Lamoille Union Middle School employee reported being assaulted.
March 10 at 6:53 p.m., someone was reportedly vandalizing property on Prospect Rock Road in Johnson.
March 10 at 11:31 p.m., deputies assisted Vermont State Police with a crash on Route 108 in Cambridge.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
