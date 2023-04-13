Total reported incidents: 129
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 18
Warnings: 29
Directed patrols: 21
Fingerprint services: 32
Special overtime calls: 14
March 30 at 4:30 p.m., Anthony Breda, 21, of Morristown, was arrested for disorderly conduct by phone, following an incident in Johnson.
March 31 at 12:44 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked behind the Johnson Maplefields.
March 31 at 11:25 a.m., Michael S. Sylvester, Jr., 34, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant.
March 31 at 12:20 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash in the Hyde Park roundabout that merges routes 15 and 100.
March 31 at 2:11 p.m., a Hyde Park resident received a $1,600 fine after dumping two bags of trash in separate locations in Johnson. There was plenty of identifying information in the trash leading police to the litterer.
March 31 at 4:23 p.m., someone vandalized the Johnson Skate Park with graffiti.
March 31 at 7:23 p.m., several agencies battled in vain to put out a fire at P&R Lumber in Wolcott.
April 1 at 2:57 p.m., Jeannie Ketcham, 63, of Eden, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension after being stopped for speeding on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
April 1 at 3:12 p.m., deputies responded to a mental health crisis in Johnson.
April 1 at 3:24 p.m., the Johnson Fire Department requested help at a blaze on Wescom Road.
April 1 at 3:49 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Hogback Road near Prospect Rock.
April 1 at 11:47 p.m., a deputy patrolled the Johnson Skate Park, lest anyone be up to no good after hours.
April 2 at 12:46 a.m., David Gagnon, 46, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for driving under the influence and refusing a sobriety test, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson.
April 2 at 4:18 a.m., whether ending a late night or starting the day early, someone in Johnson village was being far too loud for a Sunday morning.
April 2 at 8:23 a.m., police investigated a reported theft from the Wolcott General Store.
April 2 at 1:17 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported having his windshield vandalized.
April 3 at 12:28 p.m., a deputy sat in with the first-grade class at Wolcott Elementary School.
April 3 at 12:53 p.m., a pickup truck was reported fishtailing it up Cricket Hill in Hyde Park.
April 3 at 3:47 p.m., the Johnson person who accidentally dialed 911 was just fine when deputies responded to the call.
April 3 at 5:38 p.m., deputies issued a temporary restraining order against someone in Johnson.
April 4 at 8:42 a.m., there was a dispute over a man walking his dog on a private road in Hyde Park.
April 4 at 12:12 p.m., police responded to the untimely death of David Perkins, 70, at his home in Johnson.
April 4 at 6:33 p.m., Dominic J. Smith, 26, of Newport City, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court, after he was pulled over following a tip from a witness.
April 4 at 8:15 p.m., a Northern Vermont University student reported a stolen wallet.
April 5 at 1:12 p.m., Elijah Phelps, 30, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant.
April 5 at 8:16 p.m., a deputy bounced into action when notified a full-size trampoline had been blown by high winds onto Route 15 in Johnson.
April 5 at 12:12 a.m., a deputy helped a Hyde Park dog owner search for her missing pet.
April 5 at 10:35 p.m., Mary-Margaret Trudell, 53, of Hyde Park, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, following an alleged row in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
