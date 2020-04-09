Total reported incidents: 81
Traffic stops: 3
Tickets: 1
Arrests: 4
March 27 at 9:10 a.m., police obtained a warrant to search a person’s phone for leads in a drug investigation.
March 27 at 11:20 a.m., multiple doors were open at a Johnson home, but only because someone recently bought the place and was cleaning it out.
March 27 at 12:31 p.m., a homeless woman was issued a no-trespass order on behalf of the Johnson Jolley.
March 27 at 2:17 p.m., also in Johnson, two roommates on Railroad Street weren’t getting along.
March 27 at 3:05 p.m., a woman staying at the homeless shelter in Hyde Park said someone stole her medication.
March 27 at 3:09 p.m., a driver whose car rolled into a ditch on Route 15 in Hyde Park wasn’t paying attention, and luckily he wasn’t hurt, police say.
March 27 at 11:18 p.m., police stood by while Johnson fire crews responded to a strong smell of gas at a River Road home.
March 28 at 1:09 p.m., police asked two boys to leave a Hyde Park home after they allegedly trashed the place with broken glass and vomit. The boys left with no further incident.
March 28 at 6:26 p.m., a Johnson Select Board member called police to report kids hanging out in the town skate park; it’s closed during the pandemic.
March 28 at 8:24 p.m., police saw fireworks being lit off on Railroad Street and told the person doing it to stop.
March 28 at 10:57 p.m., a resident of Lower Main Street in Johnson was told to turn the music down.
March 28 at 11:02 p.m., five minutes later, again, with the music. Police said there would be some paperwork to deal with if they got called out a third time.
March 29 at 2:43 a.m., after pulling a car over for a traffic violation on Route 15 in Morristown near the Wolcott town line, police cited Raymond Pickett, 39, of Hardwick into court on suspicion of driving after criminal license suspension.
March 30 at 9:41 a.m., a Johnson woman said her boyfriend had smashed a beer bottle on the porch and wouldn’t leave. He was gone by the time police arrived, and the woman declined to press charges.
March 30 at 1:12 p.m., assisted Morristown police in tracking a homeless man, Tyler Foster, who was suspected of a theft from Kinney Drugs and last seen driving a truck in Johnson. Police saw him, but Foster allegedly ditched the truck in the Katy Win trailer park and ran into the woods, and police called off the search.
March 30 at 3:01 p.m., Kubo the police dog was asked to assist the Drug Enforcement Administration in sniffing a suspicious package.
March 30 at 3:32 p.m., police accused Louis Marsh Jr., 47, of Greensboro of driving after criminal license suspension. He was pulled over in Johnson.
March 30 at 3:37 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a 61-year-old woman in Johnson. She was fine; her phone was not working.
March 31 at 8:07 a.m., Tyler Foster was escorted away from the Johnson laundromat and issued a no-trespass order.
March 31 at 9:54 a.m., a Johnson man told police his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Johnson’s Sterling Market when he was inside buying groceries. Later that afternoon, a Stowe officer saw the vehicle on Route 15 and followed it to Elmore and pulled it over. Deputies arrived and arrested Tyler Foster, 25, on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was processed and released with a citation for a future court date.
March 31 at 10:52 a.m., police told a Johnson man to clean up trash that had spilled over from his property onto his neighbor’s, or risk a $500 littering ticket.
March 31 at 4:45 p.m., a Hyde Park man wanted to know what he could do about his adult son who wasn’t abiding by Vermont’s COVID-19 social isolation rules.
March 31 at 6:34 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at a North Hyde Park home and arrested Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 27, of Morrisville for violating conditions of release. He was cited into court at a later date.
March 31 at 6:51 p.m., helped an intoxicated Hyde Park man get home.
March 31 at 8:05 p.m., police administered 4mg of Narcan to a woman who apparently overdosed on River Road in Johnson, reviving her and taking her to Copley Hospital as a precaution.
April 1 at 8:55 a.m., a woman told police she had swerved to miss something in the road and ended up in the ditch, a crash she reported after the fact for insurance purposes.
April 1 at 11:05 a.m., police heard from a Hyde Park man with 50 percent parental custody who is worried about his young son’s safety when not with him.
April 1 at 3:06 p.m., a Wolcott resident thinks some out-of-towners are staying at neighbor’s Airbnb, which is outlawed by COVID-19 executive orders.
April 2 at 7:47 a.m., delivered groceries for a Hyde Park resident.
April 2 at 11:24 a.m., delivered groceries for a Johnson resident. Police have been doing about a half-dozen of these deliveries a week.
April 2 at 9:33 p.m., a car went into a ditch on West Settlement Road in Johnson; no injuries.
