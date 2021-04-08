Total reported incidents: 74
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 2
March 26 at 3:25 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a shots-fired call near the post office. No one was hurt, but police arrested a person.
March 26 at 8:58 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said a person sent her a message on Snapchat, in violation of a protective order prohibiting contact, but police said that order had expired.
March 28 at 1:21 a.m., police received a call that a large animal, which might have been hit by a car on North Wolcott Road, was blocking one lane of the road. It was a cow, and its owners removed it, saying there was another one on the loose, but they had it under control.
March 28 at 9:26 p.m., two juveniles were said to have left the Laraway house on Foote Brook Road in Johnson, and the caller was not sure where they were. Police located the two youths walking back toward the home.
March 28 at 10:10 p.m., staff at the Johnson Dollar General said a female was “acting strange” in the parking lot, came in and out of the store, broke a candle valued at $1.99, and then claimed to have lost her keys, as well as everything in her bag, and was now looking for a ride.
March 29 at 7:38 a.m., police were able to discern the spot where a car had reportedly crashed off the side of Route 100 in Hyde Park, but the vehicle was nowhere to be seen.
March 29 at 9:22 a.m., a car owner reported a fender bender in the parking lot of Johnson’s Sterling Market.
March 29 at 10:14 a.m., the owner of the Johnson laundromat said someone drove up and dumped an old couch by the entrance. Police watched security camera footage and were able to link the 2008 Nissan Xterra to its owner, but did not press charges against the man.
March 29 at 12:21 p.m., police determined that one of the people in a Johnson dispute was suffering from a mental health crisis.
March 29 at 7:06 p.m., a different Johnson dispute centered on an offensive Facebook post.
March 30 at 8:27 a.m., a Johnson resident asked for more early morning patrols on Maple Hill Road, to slow down commuters.
March 30 at 10:50 a.m., staff at the Laraway house said a 17-year-old boy was using an iPad from Lamoille Union High School to watch porn, and was refusing to turn it over. He changed his tune when a deputy arrived, and relinquished the device.
March 30 at 3:05 p.m., Rockwell’s Towing in Wolcott asked police to run the vehicle identification number on a vehicle abandoned on the North Wolcott Road property.
March 30 at 3:29 p.m., while a deputy was on a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 15 and Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park, a vehicle drove by and a black duffel bag atop its roof flew off. The deputy grabbed the bag for safe keeping. Later that day, the owner called and was able to claim the bag.
March 31 at 12:35 p.m., a group of intrepid youngsters were spotted floating down the Lamoille River in Wolcott in a rubber raft, none of them wearing life vests. Police were unable to locate the vessel or its kiddo crew.
April 1 at 8:02 a.m., police responded to a silent alarm at a Hyde Park village home. A Fred’s Energy employee was there doing a tank inspection but otherwise nothing was amiss.
April 1 at 11:13 p.m., a car slid off the side of the icy road near Route 100C and Rocky Road in Johnson, and a tow truck was summoned.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.