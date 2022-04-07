Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 5
March 25 at 1:46 a.m., Sawyer Gardner, 21, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence, after crashing his car at the roundabout at routes 15 and 100 in Hyde Park.
March 25 at 6:56 a.m., police checked on a safety hazard on Route 15 in Johnson.
March 25 at 8:33 a.m., someone vandalized the mirror and soap dispenser at the Johnson Maplefields.
March 25 at 10:19 a.m., deputies spoke with a Hyde Park resident about a child custody issue.
March 25 at 1:02 p.m., police are investigating a littering complaint on Wilson Road on Johnson.
March 25 at 3:05 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone is snatching items off their porch on Lower Main Street West.
March 25 at 3:29 p.m., the department’s school resource office attended Lamoille Union High School’s Sugar Ball dance as a chaperone.
March 25 at 5:51 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at Hyde Park Elementary School.
March 25 at 6:04 p.m., deputies safely got rid of a hypodermic needle found on Railroad Street in Johnson.
March 25 at 7:25 p.m., deputies helped Stowe police look for a stolen car on Sylvan Road.
March 25 at 7:29 p.m., two men in Wolcott got into an argument over a vehicle.
March 26 at 8:45 a.m., a Johnson man said he was being harassed by another man via Facebook.
March 26 at 8:32 a.m., a bunch of trash in the middle of Route 15 caused some drivers to come to a near-stop.
March 26 at 10:33 a.m., a dump truck dumping a load of material at a home on Centerville Road in Hyde Park reportedly snagged and damaged nearby cable and power lines.
March 26 at 4:39 p.m., a cell phone and fitness tracker watch found on the rail trail were turned over to the sheriff’s department.
March 26 at 5:44 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute on Railroad Street in Johnson.
March 27 at 12:24 a.m., at that same Railroad Street address, the residents said someone tried to break in through the window, but they were able to scare the person off. Deputies, however, were unable to find the would-be intruder.
March 27 at 10:52 a.m., deputies helped Morristown police take a person into custody on Walton Road.
March 27 at 11 a.m., a Johnson resident asked for help in getting a no-stalking order against someone.
March 27 at 3:55 a.m., a Hyde Park village resident reported suspicious activity on Main Street.
March 27 at 12:48 p.m., Cherie Salls, 44, of Johnson, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Lamoille County. She later posted bail, police say.
March 28 at 12:10 p.m., following a crash on Route 15 in Hyde Park, police cited Mark D. Castro, 55, of Fairfax for violating terms of a restricted driver’s license.
March 28 at 2:20 p.m., the department’s school resource officer helped find a vaping device on a Lamoille Union student.
March 28 at 2:42 p.m., in Johnson, deputies assisted Hardwick police in the arrest of a person who had allegedly assaulted someone in Hardwick the night before.
March 28 at 3 p.m., a deputy stood by as a company repossessed property in Johnson.
March 28 at 3:24 p.m., that same deputy stood by at a Hyde Park home as workers from the Department for Children and Families checked on a family there.
March 29 at 4:36 p.m., deputies assisted a Johnson resident in trespassing an unwanted guest.
March 29 at 5:16 p.m., Mark Kittell, 54, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence, following a crash on Battle Row Road in Hyde Park. There were no reported injuries.
March 29 at 8:45 p.m., after a traffic stop on West Hill Road in Wolcott, police arrested the driver, Dominique Swanson, 19, of Morrisville, for driving after criminal license suspension. Swanson’s juvenile passenger was issued court diversion paperwork for possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.
March 30 at 3:22 a.m., a deputy had an early morning stroll around Hyde Park village, with little to report other than the beauty of the stars on a cold night.
March 30 at 5:15 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Breezy Hill Road in Hyde Park, where Wayne LaRock, 70, of Hyde Park, was found dead, following a medical incident.
March 30 at 7:21 a.m., police followed up on a motor vehicle complaint on Route 100 in Hyde Park, and arrested Travis Cruz, 31, of East Berkshire, for driving under the influence of drugs and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
March 30 at 9:26 a.m., a Railroad Street resident reported being the victim of threats on Facebook.
March 30 at 12:07 p.m., the school resource officer assisted Laraway School staff with an out-of-control juvenile.
March 30 at 2:24 p.m., deputies transported Cherie Salls, 44, of Johnson, to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on a warrant.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
