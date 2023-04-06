Total reported incidents: 145
Arrests: 3
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 15
Warnings: 36
Directed patrols: 20
Special overtime calls/transports: 16
Christopher B. Mitchell, 27, of Shelburne, was arrested for retail theft after an investigating into a March 13 incident in Johnson.
March 24 at 8:02 a.m., deputies responded to pick up some lost property that someone found in Hyde Park village.
March 24 at 10:37 a.m., an internet crime was reported in Johnson.
March 24 at 11:26 a.m., Amanda L. Laraway, 39, of Johnson, was arrested after allegedly violating the conditions of her release 28 times. Police say one of her conditions requires her to abide by a curfew.
March 24 at 1 p.m., Victoria M. Mason, 33, of Wolcott, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop in Wolcott.
March 24 at 6:45 p.m., deputies transported an intoxicated person from the Hyde Park homeless shelter to the St. Johnsbury correctional facility’s detox center.
March 24 at 9:15 p.m., one driver crossed into the wrong lane on Centerville Road in Hyde Park, side-swiping another vehicle. No one was injured or charged with a crime.
March 25 at 8:25 a.m., a loose dog named Atlas was all over the map, or at least Centerville Road. He later went home without incident.
March 25 at 11:44 a.m., in Hyde Park, a Longmore Hill resident reported having a catalytic converter stolen.
March 25 at 8:10 p.m., a deputy assisted Stowe police by watching over a person in custody at Copley Hospital.
March 26 at 12:40 p.m., deputies helped some people arguing about a crashed vehicle sort things out peaceably.
March 26 at 4:03 p.m., a silver car missing both its bumpers was reportedly driving negligently in the Centerville area.
March 26 at 4:14 p.m., a naughty pooch played a part in a fender bender on Route 15 in Johnson.
March 26 at 7 p.m., deputies defused a domestic dispute in Hyde Park.
March 27 at 8:03 a.m., a deputy patrolled the Lamoille Union campus, offering fist bumps and high fives to students.
March 27 at 6:28 p.m., deputies investigated a family fight in Wolcott.
March 28 at 2:23 a.m., a deputy found a license plate on Route 15 and the owner later came and got it back.
March 28 at 11:58 a.m., deputy dog Edo helped Morristown police with a traffic stop on Needles Eye Road.
March 28 at 7:28 p.m., a cow that police have dubbed Harry Moodini was caught fleeing a farm on River Road in Johnson.
March 29 at 10:04 a.m., the sheriff’s department received a call regarding a juvenile threatening self-harm.
March 29 at 10:16 p.m., Lamoille Union Middle School received an anonymous threat. The sheriff’s department worked through the night to investigate it and didn’t find the threat credible but maintained a police presence on campus the next day.
March 30 at 12:27 p.m., deputies assisted a person who was having a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
March 30 at 1:30 p.m., two youths were allegedly “using substances” at Laraway School.
March 30 at 4:30 p.m., a person reported receiving inappropriate messages of a sexual nature. Police are investigating.
March 30 at 6:31 p.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15 in Wolcott, causing vehicle damage and, presumably, deer damage.
March 30 at 8:29 p.m., a different car hit a different deer on the same highway, but in a different town — Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.