Total reported incidents: 54
Arrests: 4
March 20 at 12:38 p.m., Tyler Foster, 25, address listed as either Morrisville or Johnson, allegedly took several items from Johnson Farm and Garden, and was chased along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail before jumping into the Lamoille River. The K9 unit tracked Foster from the other side of the river, until Foster got out and crossed Route 15 into the woods and the search was called off. Police met up with him later that evening and cited him into court on suspicion of petit larceny.
March 20 at 7:45 p.m., a car hit a deer on North Wolcott Road.
March 21 at 8:23 a.m., a tree came down on North Wolcott Road, blocking the entire road. Hardwick Electric Department was summoned to get rid of the blockage.
March 21 at 11:20 a.m., after a crash in Johnson village, police accused Mark J. Billings, 43, of grossly negligent driving.
March 21 at 11:42 a.m., police checked on an elderly woman on Hogback Road in Johnson who couldn’t be contacted by Lifeline. She was fine and being looked after by her daughter.
March 21 at 8:30 p.m., after a single-car crash on Route 15 in Hyde Park near the roundabout, police charged Tuilelath Nepveu-McCrory, 23, of Randolph with suspicion of driving under the influence, and also issued a ticket for driving while using a handheld cellphone.
March 22 at 8:03 a.m., a Johnson woman asked for help in getting back a car she said was hers. Police said it was a civil matter, not criminal.
March 22 at 9:27 a.m., assisted a Hyde Park resident who had questions about child custody.
March 22 at 10:44 a.m., a Hyde Park man who went to a friend’s house the night before to celebrate his birthday said he lost his handgun. Police are investigating.
March 22 at 3:45 p.m., police are investigating a possible diesel fuel drive-off from the Johnson Maplefields.
March 23 at 12:41 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said that, for the past 20 years, he has had problems with trash blowing onto his property from next door. The neighbor told police she’s going to put up a fence to prevent this from happening again, as soon as the ground thaws.
March 23 at 5:08 p.m., a Wolcott woman said she and her daughter were arguing about the daughter’s boyfriend.
March 24 at 4:15 p.m., police arrested Louis Marsh on an active arrest warrant; Marsh is due in court May 27.
March 24 at 6:05 p.m., during a traffic stop on East Hill in Wolcott, police arrested Terrell S. Brown, 31, on suspicion of criminal marijuana possession.
March 25 at 12:14 a.m., a Johnson woman said her ex-boyfriend kept knocking on the door. Police arrived and told the man he wasn’t welcome there, so he left.
March 25 at 4:28 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said someone put a threatening sign at the end of her road.
March 25 at 6:48 p.m., a person was concerned about a co-worker after talking with him by phone and the line went dead. Police checked on the man; his phone battery had died and everything was fine.
March 25 at 7:32 p.m., a Hyde Park landlord was concerned about an intoxicated tenant, but couldn’t assist her because of COVID-19 fear.
March 25 at 10:47 p.m., a person walking along Route 15 declined an offer of a ride home.
March 26 at 5:47 a.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15 near Laraway in Johnson. The car wasn’t damaged and no deer was seen.
March 26 at 8:53 a.m., assisted a Johnson woman who felt her privacy was being violated via phone and email.
March 26 at 12:56 p.m., a Johnson landlord cleaning out one of his rental properties found a freezer outside with a horrible smell emanating from it. He was worried there might have been a dead body inside. He was right; there was an animal carcass inside.
March 26 at 3:02 p.m., a Johnson resident said he was scammed out of $1,600 when he tried to rent a property in Cambridge via Craigslist.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.