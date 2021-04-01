Total reported incidents: 119
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 4
March 19 at 1:15 a.m., in Johnson, a Clay Hill tenant said the fumes from her stove’s pilot light were harming her. She said she wanted the fire department to come shut off the gas to the whole building and the sheriff’s department to force the landlord to provide space heaters. Police told her that was a matter between her and her landlord and/or the fuel company.
March 19 at 9:25 a.m., police went to that Clay Hill home and cited the person who made the 911 call — Juliana Reid, 51, of Johnson — into court for providing a false alarm.
March 19 at 1:44 p.m., a deputy ran radar on Centerville Road in Hyde Park for an hour and a half, issuing two speeding tickets and two warnings.
March 19 at 4:15 p.m., somebody was allegedly intoxicated at Lamoille Union High School.
March 19 at 8:41 p.m., a fire alarm at an apartment on St. John’s Street in Johnson was caused by someone’s burning supper.
March 20 at 6:08 a.m., after a couple of calls came in about loud music emanating from a mobile home on Park Street in Johnson, a deputy did indeed hear it, and banged on the door for several minutes before a man appeared, looking as if he’d just awakened. He said he didn’t think the music was that loud, but would turn it down nonetheless.
March 20 at 8:20 a.m., Reid, the woman who police said sounded a false alarm the day before, came to the sheriff’s department, where police reiterated her reason for calling 911 was not an emergency, whereupon she allegedly “escalated” the conversation in the department’s waiting room and was asked to leave.
March 20 at 11:40 a.m., a Silver Road resident said some things had been moved around in their house and thinks someone might have done it when no one was home.
March 20 at 1:25 p.m., spooky … police received two complaints of speeding cars on Center Road — one of them, an oft-reported black sedan with red writing on the windshield, was reported as going faster than 90 mph. The callers asked police to put out a speed cart.
March 20 at 7:32 p.m., a car parked in a field on Town Hill in Wolcott was checked out.
March 21 at 1:03 a.m., to remedy a situation with the neighbor’s barking dog, a Johnson complainant was advised to take it up with the dog’s owner.
March 21 at 9:48 a.m., a Wolcott resident received a threatening phone call from someone they did not know.
March 21 at 9:59 a.m., a deputy helped an elderly person with some mental health and family problems.
March 22 at 9:57 p.m., there was no sign of the deer that had reportedly just been hit by a car in Wolcott.
March 23 at 9:39 a.m., a Johnson homeowner said someone broke two of the windows on his garage.
March 23 at 4:56 p.m., a driver who hit two deer near the Nadeau gravel pit in Johnson reported it later for insurance purposes.
March 24 at 9:28 a.m., dispatch called a Johnson homeowner after receiving an alarm notice from the person’s home security system. The person said they were fine, just having a hard time shutting it off.
March 24 at 5:42 p.m., a Johnson teen left her home after an argument with her mom. A deputy picked the girl up as she was walking along the road and gave her a lift to her friend’s house for the night.
March 24 at 6:53 p.m., big brother is watching — a person complained that his private road shows up on Google Maps.
March 24 at 7:20 p.m., a Hyde Park man said someone had started to take down a fence he put up on what he believes is his land.
March 25 at 1:06 a.m., a Johnson resident said they saw people driving around her house and the lumber yard on Railroad Street.
March 25 at 3:01 p.m., police ran radar Centerville Road for an hour, and issued two speeding tickets.
March 25 at 4:29 p.m., police gave a person having suicidal thoughts a ride to the hospital to talk with a mental health specialist.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
