Total reported incidents: 87
Arrests: 6
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 4
A 14-year-old was arrested for simple assault, stemming from a March 10 incident at Lamoille Union.
Logan E. Droney, 20, of Johnson, was arrested for false pretenses, following a March 14 investigation on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
Nicholaus E. Bartlett, 42, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful trespass, after an incident in Johnson village.
March 18 at 1:26 a.m., a man got his car stuck on the muddy lawn at Northern Vermont University and needed help getting it unstuck.
March 18 at 3:41 am., deputies helped Morristown police look for a stolen car that wasn’t actually stolen but was allegedly being driven by someone with an invalid license.
March 18 at 9:48 a.m., a resident on Railroad Street in Johnson complained that the neighbors were arguing.
March 18 at 3:03 p.m., Stowe police helped by issuing a restraining order to a Johnson resident.
March 18 at 4:07 p.m., deputies issued a restraining order to a different Johnson person.
March 18 at 8:14 p.m., the department was called to help on a security detail at a Berlin motel.
March 18 at 9:22 p.m., a deputy checked on a vehicle parked on the side of Route 100C with its four-ways flashing, but the driver was just pulled over to send a text and was OK.
March 18 at 11:40 p.m., Matthew Spinks, 24, of Leesburg, Va., was pulled over for speeding on Camp Road in Elmore and was later arrested for driving under the influence.
March 19 at 3:05 p.m., deputies assisted a person experiencing suicidal ideation.
March 19 at 7:43 p.m., a guest at the warming shelter in Hyde Park had his court orders explained to him.
March 19 at 7:49 p.m., a deputy mediated a family dispute in Hyde Park.
March 19 at 9:18 p.m., a different family fight in Johnson needed mediating, too, and was resolved when one person agreed to leave for the night.
March 20 at 3:04 a.m., two deputies walked the beat in Johnson village in the wee hours of Sunday morning, and all was well in the sleepy town.
March 20 at 1:36 p.m., a Johnson grandmother asked for help with her grandson.
March 21 at 2:08 a.m., Anissa Geno, 49, of Hardwick, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following an encounter with her in Wolcott.
March 21 at 4:58 a.m., a man called worried about his girlfriend he hadn’t heard from for an hour.
March 21 at 7:37 a.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police with a reported threat made against Hardwick Elementary School.
March 21 at 11:06 a.m., a Johnson woman reportedly dumped her belongings on a neighbor’s field, prompting a call from said neighbor.
March 21 at 11:36 a.m., a cruiser patrolled North Wolcott Road after reports of reckless driving there.
March 21 at 8:26 p.m., someone reported people partying in the rail trail parking lot in Hyde Park village.
March 21 at 10:07 p.m., a vehicle was reported on its roof on Centerville Road in Hyde Park, but it was not there when police arrived.
March 22 at 8:57 a.m., a male student was busted with a vaping device on the Lamoille Union campus.
March 22 at 1:16 p.m., a new Hyde Park resident asked deputies for help removing an item in their recently purchased home.
March 22 at 4:18 p.m., deputies investigated a case of fraud in Johnson.
March 22 at 11:31 p.m., a Northern Vermont University student appeared to be under the influence of something, and EMS was summoned.
March 23 at 11:06 a.m., deputies investigated a possible sexual assault against a juvenile in Johnson.
March 23 at 4:19 p.m., a Johnson landlord reported damage to a unit by a former tenant.
March 24 at 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to the untimely death of Daniel Wescom, 55, of Johnson, in the Katy Win mobile home park.
March 24 at 11:37 a.m., Glenn Perkins, 63, of Johnson, was cited for retail theft from the Johnson Maplefields.
March 24 at 6:12 p.m., a person reported many trash bags under a bridge in Johnson. The investigation was turned over to the Agency of Natural Resources.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
