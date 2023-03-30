Total reported incidents: 102
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 28
Fingerprint services: 26
Special overtime calls: 13
Steven R. Bishop, 44, of Eden, was arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass, following an investigation into a March 6 dispute on Ferry Street in North Hyde Park.
March 17 at 1:55 p.m., deputies assisted Northern EMS with a medical call in Hyde Park.
March 18 at 12:55 a.m., a noise disturbance was reported on Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
March 18 at 3:32 p.m., someone complained about pre-mud season ATVs on Gould Hill Road in Johnson.
March 18 at 7:51 p.m., Northern EMS requested a lift assist on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
March 19 at 1:55 a.m., a reported medical emergency on Upper French Hill Road in Johnson turned out to be bogus but, while there, police arrested Noelle Collard, 38, of Johnson, for disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer. Deputies say Collard was highly intoxicated and tried to assault them when they attempted to take her into protective custody.
March 19 at 9:40 a.m., a large truck had to be removed from Route 15 in Johnson, and deputies stood by on blue-light traffic control while the removal took place.
March 20 at 12:33 p.m., Amanda Laraway, 39, of Morrisville, was arrested for retail theft after being suspected of stealing from a Johnson business.
March 20 at 3:17 p.m., Community Bank in Johnson reported suspicious activity.
March 20 at 5:47 p.m., someone on Railroad Street in Johnson reported a case of fraud.
March 20 at 6:23 p.m., another ATV complaint came from Gould Hill.
March 21 at 7:02 a.m., a vehicle, but not its occupants, was damaged when it hit a deer — also likely damaged — on Hogback Road a while back.
March 21 at 8:38 a.m., a dead cow was reported on Green River Dam Road in Hyde Park.
March 21 at 12:42 p.m., Nicholas Grady, 43, of Johnson, was arrested for violating conditions of a restricted driver’s license, after a traffic stop on Collins Hill Road in Johnson.
March 21 at 6:27 p.m., a man was reportedly throwing stuff at the Johnson Fire Department building.
March 22 at 6:23 a.m., a Johnson resident reported having a gun stolen. Deputies and other law enforcement officers are investigating.
March 22 at 10:23 a.m., an assault was reported in Johnson.
March 22 at 9:03 p.m., Andrew Daversa, 39, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence, following a traffic stop on Route 100 in Hyde Park. Police say Daversa registered a 0.116 percent blood alcohol concentration during a breath test.
March 23 at 4:03 a.m., a deputy administered multiple doses of Narcan to revive a person who had overdosed in Hyde Park village.
March 23 at 5:45 p.m., canine deputy Edo was deployed to Morrisville to help execute a search warrant and sniff out an apartment for drugs.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
