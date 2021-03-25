Total reported incidents: 92
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 8
March 12 at 12:11 a.m., after police showed up at the scene of a noisy row on Railroad Street, those involved in the dispute went their separate ways for the night.
March 12 at 3:28 a.m., a deputy in Hyde Park on Center Road near Cleveland Corners saw a tree down, partially blocking the road. The highway department moved it.
March 12 at 3:44 a.m., same thing, near the intersection of Centerville and Noyes Farm roads, another big tree in the road.
March 13 at 5:05 a.m., a Hyde Park mother told police her 18-year-old daughter had gone out the night before with a guy from Wolcott and she hadn’t come back yet. A little while later, the mom called back to say her daughter had called.
March 14 at 12:28 a.m., police responded to a Hyde Park home where there had been reports of someone walking around outside. There were no fresh tracks in the snow, though.
March 14 at 12:56 a.m., similarly, the fresh undisturbed snow atop a Johnson village roof suggested no one was walking around up there, as had been reported.
March 15 at 9:25 a.m., several fire departments responded to a house fire on Whitcomb Island Road in Hyde Park. The fire was put out and no one was injured, but the structure was a total loss. A fundraiser for the family had, as of press time, raised just over $16,000.
March 15 at 10:47 a.m., a car driven by a 90-year-old leaving the Wolcott post office collided with another car, driven by a 49-year-old from New York. No one was injured in the crash, but both cars were pretty banged up.
March 15 at 10:16 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a possible overdose. The person was alert and breathing upon arrival.
March 16 at 4:05 a.m., police arrested Christopher Burnor, 34, of Eden, for driving under the influence, after pulling him over on Route 15 in Johnson.
March 16 at 9:41 a.m., dispatch called the owner of a car that crashed off the side of Battle Row Road in Hyde Park, and the owner said they would come get the car — which was in a field — later that afternoon.
March 16 at 9:58 a.m., the state’s attorney’s office asked for police presence with a person known for his run-ins with police and unpredictable behavior, after learning they would be coming to the office. A deputy spoke with the man and got him to leave the area without incident.
March 16 at 10:43 a.m., a caller thought a car driving slowly through Johnson with its 4-way flashers on seemed suspicious, especially since it seemed to be following someone on the sidewalk.
March 16 at 10:49 a.m., a deputy assisted a Johnson woman experiencing a mental health crisis.
March 16 at 12:15 p.m., police assisted the Johnson Jolley staff with a possible theft.
March 16 at 12:31 p.m., police served a protective order for someone in Wolcott.
March 16 at 3:51 p.m., William Cole, 34, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant. Cole posted the $200 bail.
March 16 at 7:37 p.m., a Johnson resident thought there was someone in the apartment who wasn’t supposed to be. A neighbor checked things out and didn’t report any issues.
March 18 at 11:41 p.m., a Johnson woman talked with dispatch for 45 minutes about how her phone charger wasn’t working, among other things.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.