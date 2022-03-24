Total reported incidents: 108
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 2
Fingerprint services: 21
Special overtime/transports: 13
Alex Lewis Maldonado, 18, of Johnson, was arrested for sexual assault, following an investigation into an incident that happened Feb. 4 at Peoples Academy.
Patryk A. Boivin, 21, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful restraint, following a Feb. 4 incident at PA.
March 11 at 3:56 a.m., a deputy spent an early morning hour and a half patrolling Elmore.
March 11 at 7:33 a.m., a Wolcott resident discovered that deactivated cell phones can still make 911 calls, when deputies responded to the home and discovered there was no emergency.
March 11 at 1:34 p.m., a Wolcott man said someone was trying to gain entrance to his former home.
March 11 at 2:24 p.m., someone reported seeing a lifted truck sporting an expired inspection sticker on Route 15.
March 11 at 8:05 p.m., deputies are investigating some suspicious photos sent to a Johnson juvenile.
March 11 at 5:43 p.m., police unsuccessfully tried to serve paperwork on behalf of the Vermont Department for Children and Families to someone in the Mountain View mobile home park in Johnson.
March 12 at 3:35 p.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in Hyde Park, and later took a man having a mental health crisis into custody, and over to Copley Hospital for an evaluation.
March 12 at 6:03 p.m., an assault was reported in Wolcott, and deputies are investigating
March 12 at 6:14 p.m., someone reported a dog left out in the harsh winter conditions on Morey Hill Road in Wolcott.
March 13 at 5:57 a.m., deputies asked for help from the Johnson highway department in extricating a car from a snowdrift on Mudgett Hill Road.
March 13 at 1:44 p.m., following a dispute in Hyde Park, deputies took one of the disputers to a home in Morrisville.
March 13 at 2:13 p.m., a Johnson landlord and tenant will have to figure out their argument in civil court, police said.
March 13 at 2:25 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute as to who had the right-of-way crossing a one-way lane bridge on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson.
March 13 at 5:02 p.m., an out-of-state driver mistook a snowmobile trail off Route 15 in Wolcott for a side road or something and had to be subsequently pulled out of the field.
March 14 at 11:12 a.m., deputies are investigating a theft from a Hyde Parker’s checking account.
March 14 at 2:13 p.m., the school resource officer assisted with a student leaving the Lamoille Union campus.
March 14 at 4:27 p.m., a person called concerned about an overturned ATV on Flat Iron Road in Wolcott.
March 14 at 5:37 p.m., deputies are investigating an alleged assault that took place in Johnson.
March 14 at 9:48 pm., a fender bender was reported in Johnson.
March 15 at 7:57 a.m., deputies cited Joshua Billado, 27, of Johnson for violating conditions of release.
March 15 at 3:45 p.m., the school resource officer discovered Lamoille Union students with vaping devices on them.
March 15 at 7:24 p.m., a deputy gave an intoxicated man walking along Route 15 a ride to his mother’s house.
March 16 at 12:49 p.m., a rental trailer that had been reported stolen three weeks ago was recovered.
March 16 at 2:58 p.m., no one was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Pearl and School streets in Johnson, but one of the drivers was ticketed.
March 16 at 3:34 p.m., someone complained about two small children riding dirt bikes in the Battle Row area of Hyde Park.
March 16 at 6:09 p.m., a person living on St. John’s Street in Johnson said someone went into their residence while they were away for the night.
March 16 at 6:11 p.m., a male was spotted lighting small fires on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Johnson.
March 16 at 8:21 p.m., a person outside a Hyde Park village home who claimed to be looking for rocks left the scene after talking with police.
March 16 at 11:09 p.m., an intoxicated man was roaming around Johnson village, knocking on people’s doors, but was gone before deputies arrived.
March 17 at 7:51 a.m., the school resource officer greeted Hyde Park Elementary School students and staff during the morning drop-off.
March 17 at 10:30 a.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police with a death investigation.
March 17 at 1:34 p.m., someone in Johnson was allegedly passing a bad check to purchase car parts.
March 17 at 1:50 p.m., in Hyde Park, someone reported receiving threatening text messages.
March 17 at 3:08 p.m., a tenant being removed from a Johnson apartment complained she was being locked out of her own home.
March 17 at 3:08 p.m., deputies cited Nicholaus Bartlett, 42, of Johnson for retail theft at the Jolley convenience store in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.