Total reported incidents: 164
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 9
Warnings: 53
Directed patrols: 26
Fingerprints: 26
Special overtime calls: 16
March 10 at 3:20 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
March 10 at 5:20 p.m., deputies mediated a Hyde Park custodial dispute.
March 10 at 6:56 p.m., Alex Lewis Maldonado, 19, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an in-state warrant from Caledonia County.
March 10 at 11:23 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person after an alleged domestic dispute.
March 11 at 6:25 p.m., a Hyde Park resident claimed to be threatened and harassed. Deputies are investigating.
March 11 at 7:12 p.m., Jordan Atwood, 28, of Rutland, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release, following a traffic stop on Route 15.
March 12 at 12:42 p.m., staff at the Johnson Maplefields reported a theft. Police are investigating.
March 13 at 1:14 a.m., police helped a driver get their vehicle unstuck from a spot on Wilson Road in Johnson.
March 13 at 8:30 a.m., deputy dog Edo hung out with the kids at Wolcott Elementary School.
March 13 at 11:33 a.m., deputies investigated a reported theft on Foote Brook Road in Johnson.
March 14 at 1:11 p.m., no one was hurt when a vehicle went off the side of Route 15 in Wolcott. A tow truck got it back on the road.
March 14 at 2:30 p.m., a truck and trailer got stuck in the snow on Wilson Road.
March 14 at 6:36 p.m., deputies responded to a family altercation in Johnson.
March 15 at 5:45 a.m., a man nearly lost his fingers in a mishap in Wolcott, but a deputy applied a tourniquet to stanch the bleeding.
March 15 at 6:38 a.m., a vehicle with completely bald tires unsurprisingly found itself in a ditch near Longmore Hill in Hyde Park.
March 15 at 8:40 a.m., deputies assisted Hyde Park Water & Light with a downed power line on Center Road.
March 15 at 12:10 p.m., Angelina LaFave, 38, of Hyde Park, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear for a court date.
March 16 at 9:18 a.m., a person in Johnson was undergoing a mental health crisis.
March 16 at 9:46 a.m., police are investigating possible thefts from vehicles in Hyde Park village.
March 16 at 12:11 p.m., Mesa Aupperlee, 38, of Lowell, was cited for violating conditions of release.
March 16 at 12:19 p.m., deputies responded to the untimely death of Peter Paxwood, 61, on Plot Road in Johnson.
March 16 at 1:05 p.m., an unwelcome woman was trespassed from the Johnson Maplefields.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.