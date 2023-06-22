Total reported incidents: 83
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 12
Directed patrols: 14
Suspicious events: 10
Agency assists: 4
Fingerprint services: 11
Special overtime calls: 15
June 9 at 12:07 p.m., deputies dealt with a juvenile problem during the waning days of the school year at Lamoille Union Middle/High School.
June 9 at 4:18 p.m., deputies assisted Northern EMS with a medical emergency on Ebeneezer Road in Hyde Park.
June 9 at 5:18 p.m., someone reported being threatened on College Hill Road in Johnson.
June 9 at 7:26 p.m., deputies issued a temporary restraining order to a person on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
June 10 at 3:46 a.m., following a car crash on Centerville Road in Hyde Park, a driver was suspected of being intoxicated, but was not.
June 10 at 9:14 a.m., a truck was off the road in a ditch on McKinstry Hill Road in Hyde Park.
June 10 at 5:18 p.m., Brandon Foley, 36, no address given, was arrested for burglary after he allegedly broke into a home on Clark Road in Johnson. Police say Foley was highly intoxicated.
June 11 at 3:25 p.m., fowl play was most certainly suspected during a rubber duck race along the Gihon River in Johnson.
June 11 at 9:12 p.m., it may be legal to buy and sell weed in Vermont, but it’s illegal to do so in a parking lot, as a man was reportedly doing outside the Johnson Maplefields.
June 12 at 11:32 a.m., someone noted a vehicle had been parked in the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail parking lot off Depot Street for several days.
June 12 at 3:20 p.m., a deputy gave an elderly woman a courtesy ride back to her home in Hyde Park village.
June 12 at 8:23 p.m., police are investigating a crash on North Wolcott Road.
June 13 at 11:06 a.m., someone complained about tractor trailer trucks driving on Route 100C toward Route 100 in North Hyde Park.
June 13 at 2:36 p.m., deputies involved an alcohol-fueled suspicious event at a home in Johnson but didn’t report any citations.
June 13 at 3:50 p.m., a person reported being stalked in Johnson village.
June 13 at 4:05 p.m., deputies dealt with a Wolcott couple going through a divorce.
June 13 at 4:40 p.m., Frank Ainsworth, 54, was discovered dead at his home on McFarlane Road in Hyde Park.
June 13 at 5:48 p.m., state troopers requested help dealing with a disorderly person in Cambridge village.
June 14 at 2:51 p.m., deputies dealt with an intoxicated person on St. John’s Street.
June 14 at 11:57 p.m., screams were reported coming from an abandoned home on Plot Road in Johnson, but police did not report anything amiss.
June 15 at 2:15 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported having items stolen. Deputies are investigating.
June 15 at 2:19 p.m., a pig was running loose near the corner of Centerville and North Hyde Roads in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
