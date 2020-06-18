Total reported incidents: 119
Arrests: 2
Tickets, 4; warnings, 5
June 5 at 8:54 a.m., Hyde Park neighbors argued over their rights to a shared driveway.
June 5 at 12:17 p.m., a person was seen seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a truck in the River Valley Store parking lot in Johnson, but left before EMS and police got there, and couldn’t be located by multiple nearby agencies.
June 5 at 3:25 p.m., deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Johnson Skate Park. There, they found 50 bags of what appeared to be heroin located inside a tree trunk, pointed out by a concerned citizen.
June 5 at 7:18 p.m., suspected drug activity reported in the parking lot of the Johnson Jolley.
June 5 at 9:01 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police with a DUI arrest in Eden.
June 6 at 6:55 a.m., suspicious drug activity reported in the parking lot of the Johnson Maplefields.
June 6 at a 12:45 p.m., a Johnson resident said an Xbox 360 was stolen from her Railroad Street apartment.
June 6 at 2:05 p.m., a wallet found at the Vermont Studio Center was turned in to police.
June 6 at 2:51 p.m., police arrested Jacob Sullivan, 30, of Johnson on a warrant for allegedly violating an abuse prevention order. He was released with a citation to appear in court on Aug. 5.
June 6 at 8:51 p.m., a vehicle drove off the road into a hayfield at the intersection of Cleveland Corners and Trombley Hill roads in Hyde Park.
June 6 at 9:11 p.m., police drove through Hyde Park’s Cricket Hill area, listening for fireworks that had been reported, but heard none.
June 7 at 8:30 a.m., assisted Hardwick police with a report of an intoxicated man with a gun trying to get into a Mackville Road home.
June 7 at 10:43 p.m., a Johnson woman said a man she recently let stay with her stole a toolbox from her home.
June 8 at 1:20 a.m., after pulling over a car near the corner of Route 15 and East Main Street in Hyde Park, police charged the driver, Joel Javanainen-Brown, 26, of Johnson with driving under the influence of drugs. He was later released and ordered to appear in court Aug. 26.
June 8 at 7:46 a.m., a Hyde Park teenager ran away from home, but was found later at an Eden house, and was returned home.
June 8 at 9:56 a.m., in Wolcott, a brother and sister were arguing.
June 9 at 10:22 a.m., a 74-year-old driver rear-ended the car in front of him on Route 15 in Hyde Park. That car, driven by a 74-year-old woman, was then pushed into the car in front of her, also driven by a 74-year-old man. All vehicles were heavily damaged and one driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
June 9 at 7:11 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported $1,250 stolen from a Peoples Bank account. Police are investigating.
June 9 at 7:23 p.m., an employee at the Johnson Jolley got into it with a 7-year-old accused of causing damage to the rear of the store.
June 9 at 7:34 p.m., police spoke with a Johnson landlord about how to serve an eviction notice on a tenant.
June 10 at 12:55 a.m., police lent a hand to two people whose bikes crashed on Black Farm Road, near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
June 10 at 12:24 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was seen driving fast in and out of the Sterling View mobile home park in Hyde Park.
June 10 at 6:18 p.m., participated in a parade in Elmore for a retiring teacher.
June 10 at 9:58 p.m., neighbors on Town Hill Road in Wolcott were arguing.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.