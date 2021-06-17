Total reported incidents: 152
Arrests: 3
Civil tickets: 2
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 6
June 4 at 12:14 a.m., a caller from Johnson said their girlfriend was receiving unwanted text messages.
June 4 at 9:20 a.m., a deputy cited three different drivers at three different times — 9:20, 9:44 and 10:08 a.m. — for driving 80-plus in a 50-mph zone on Route 15. The three drivers cited for unreasonable speed were Landon Brian Cotnoir, 25, of Johnson; David G. Cruickshank, 37, of Roxbury; and Raymond Lefevre, 32, of Eden.
June 4 at 11:10 a.m., the same deputy pulled over another car on Route 15, and was told by the driver he was bringing his wife to the emergency room in St. Albans. When the deputy asked the wife if she needed an ambulance, she said no, because it would just take her to Copley.
June 5 at 11:37 p.m., there was an incident involving youth and alcohol on Route 104.
June 8 at 10:30 a.m., a Johnson resident said he’d been receiving bills for years from a medical company addressed to a person who doesn’t live there. He was told by the company to rip them up but he didn’t think that was the right course of action. Police suggested he call the post office and request discontinued delivery of said mail.
June 8 at 4:49 p.m., police are investigating an apartment break-in on Railroad Street in Johnson.
June 8 at 5:09 p.m., a deputy mediated a conflict between Johnson residents — a man came onto a woman’s property, threatening to flatten her kid’s ATV tires if he didn’t stop driving irresponsibly. Police talked to the man, who said he was just heated up because the youth’s behavior gives ATVs a bad rap, and didn’t mean his threat. Police also talked to the mom, saying her son needs to be more mindful on his machine.
June 8 at 7:31 p.m., a cruiser patrolled Garfield Road for a while; traffic was light and no one was speeding.
June 9 at 7:21 a.m., a man was seen walking in and out of Route 15 traffic. He told police he was waiting for a ride but would stay out of the road.
June 9 at 7:33 a.m., a Hyde Park farmer said someone did burnouts with their car near the farm’s irrigation pipes, which are on a private field access.
June 9 at 7:44 a.m., that man walking in and out of traffic must have gotten a ride, because he was pinched trying to take crackers and candy from the Jolley convenience store in Johnson. He was issued a no-trespass order.
June 9 at 11 a.m., police assisted a Department for Children and Families worker who needed to remove a child from a potentially volatile situation at a Hyde Park home, which took place without incident.
June 9 at 11:35 a.m., a woman riding her bike in Wolcott accidentally called 911.
June 9 at 1:26 p.m., a man was seen slumped over his steering wheel on Ten Bends Drive in Hyde Park. Police tapped on the window, rousing the man, who had been smoking heroin on aluminum foil.
June 9 at 3:44 p.m., a person looking for a spot to go deer hunting in Wolcott wanted to know what was up with a house with smashed windows on Town Hill Road.
June 9 at 4:16 p.m., a driver’s windshield was smashed by a rock thrown from a lawnmower on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.