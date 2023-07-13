Total reported incidents: 105
Arrests: 2
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 9
Warnings: 17
Directed patrols: 13
Agency assists: 5
Special overtime/transport calls: 9
Fingerprint services: 9
June 30 at 7:28 a.m., someone was allegedly littering on Jones Road and Thompson Hill in Hyde Park.
June 30 at 8:47 a.m., the Department for Children and Families asked for help with a Johnson youth.
June 30 at 10:49 a.m., two kids who ran away from home on Silver Ridge Road were found and brought back.
June 30 at 11:11 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
July 1 at 1:36 a.m., deputies served a temporary restraining order on someone following an incident in the same St. John’s area.
July 1 at 8:07 p.m., Jacob C. Clayton, 26, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order in Johnson.
July 1 at 9:58 p.m., fireworks were being fired off on Route 100C in Johnson.
July 1 at 10:07 p.m., someone complained about the noise at a party in the Jones Road area of Hyde Park, which also involved fireworks.
July 2 at 11:37 a.m., another fireworks complaint, although this one came near midday, on Wilson Road in Johnson.
July 3 at 6:26 a.m., a deputy dispatched a deer hit by a car on Route 100C.
July 3 at 12:54 p.m., someone gassed and dashed at the River Valley Store in Johnson.
July 3 at 1:48 p.m., a deputy spoke with a Johnsonite about a property line dispute on Lamb Road.
July 4 at 1:09 p.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police with an arrest on Route 16.
July 4 at 8:55 a.m., a missing juvenile was found in Johnson village.
July 4 at 9:13 p.m., a 15-year-old St. Albans juvenile was arrested for retail theft and possession of alcohol while under age.
July 5 at 8:30 a.m., a pair of catalytic converters were stolen from Quarry Road in Wolcott.
July 5 at 5:57 p.m., a person complained about being taken for a ride in a bad vehicle trade.
July 5 at 7:19 p.m., a Johnson resident said they were being harassed by a neighbor who eventually returned to minding his own affairs.
July 6 at 2:28 a.m., a Wolcott resident said she thought someone was in her backyard. That someone was a fox.
July 6 at 8:58 a.m., deputies helped deal with an out-of-control juvenile at the Laraway school in Johnson.
July 6 at 9:04 a.m., a Wolcott resident reported being threatened and harassed.
July 6 at 4:39 p.m., no one was hurt in a hit and run accident on School Street in Wolcott, but the person who did the hitting and running couldn’t be found.
July 6 at 6:49 p.m., a deer was hit by a car on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
