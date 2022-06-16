Total reported incidents: 143
Total arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 9
Warnings: 23
Jamel J. Bannister, 42, of Johnson, was arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and providing false information to police, following a May 5 incident at the Johnson Maplefields.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of more than two ounces or three plants’ worth of marijuana, after deputies investigated a May 26 incident.
June 3 at 9:21 a.m., two kid-sized bikes were found on Plot Road.
June 3 at 5:06 p.m., as a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Route 15 in Wolcott, the vehicle accelerated, reaching dangerous speeds and passing several cars, making a chase too risky.
June 4 at 12:24 a.m., a single-vehicle rollover on Route 15 in Hyde Park resulted in minor injuries to someone in the vehicle.
June 4 at 8:52 a.m., people causing a ruckus near the Hyde Park village rail trail parking lot were asked to leave the area.
June 4 at 11:37 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the ReSource parking lot. The driver had run out of gas and was awaiting assistance.
June 4 at 11:59 a.m., a deputy helped a Johnson resident look for a set of lost keys.
June 4 at 5:22 p.m., speeding ATVs were reported on Ober Hill Road in North Hyde Park.
June 4 at 7:12 p.m., deputies pulled Hazen Union High School prom detail.
June 4 at 7:35 p.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Route 15, deputies discovered Chad M. Lawrence, 47, of Johnson had a warrant to complete work days at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility, so the arrest warrant was executed.
June 5 at 7:20 p.m., deputies responded to an aborted 911 call in Hyde Park; a child had accidentally dialed the number.
June 5 at 10:05 p.m., five people playing loud music behind the church near the river in Johnson village apologized and said they would keep it down.
June 5 at 11:16 p.m., an intoxicated female with a possible broken hand was taken to Copley Hospital for evaluation.
June 6 at 5 p.m., deputies checked on the well-being of a 96-year-old Hyde Park man who hadn’t been heard from. He said he missed a call from his friend, but he was doing fine.
June 6 at 6:16 p.m., deputies mediated a conflict on Main Street in Johnson.
June 6 at 8:23 p.m., deputies helped Hyde Park neighbors settle a feud.
June 7 at 2:44 a.m., police from multiple agencies responded to a shooting on Railroad Street in Johnson.
June 7 at 12:22 p.m., the school resource officer assisted Laraway School with an out-of-control juvenile.
June 7 at 7:41 p.m., someone reported seeing a man in a white T-shirt walking aimlessly along Eden Street in Hyde Park and then jumping into a ditch near the intersection with Route 15. Police did not find the jumping man.
June 8 at 8:27 a.m., the sheriff’s department took a report of a do-gooder cleaning up bags of trash from Cross Road in Wolcott.
June 8 at 11:17 p.m., staff at Jolley reported a vehicle parked in the lot for more than an hour. The occupant told deputies she was waiting for a phone call.
